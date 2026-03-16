Super League is in the depths of an injury crisis, the likes of which the competition has not really experienced for years – and that is laid bare again after the weekend’s Challenge Cup action.

Yet more clubs have suffered fresh injury blows – some of them for clubs who are facing unprecedented levels of injuries as 2026 begins to settle into a rhythm.

Love Rugby League has run the rule over every club and looked at who is sidelined, and who is set to be missing once again this weekend as Round 5 of the season takes place.

In total, there are almost 90 players sidelined, be that for a solitary week due to a HIA or for long-standing injuries that could potentially be long-term.

Some of these are doubts as it stands, and they could feature this weekend if they recover in time. But these are the treatment rooms of all 14 clubs right here and now..

Bradford Bulls

Eribe Doro, Brandon Douglas, Jayden Okunbor, Jayden Nikorima, Dan Russell, Ebon Scurr, Joe Keyes, Will Gardiner.

Castleford Tigers

Krystian Mapapalangi, Blake Taaffe, Alex Mellor, Fletcher Rooney, Louis Senior, Cain Robb.

Catalans Dragons

Tommy Makinson, Manase Kaho, Julian Bousquet, Franck Maria, Ben Garcia, Isaac Fa’asuamaeleaui, Josh Simm.

Huddersfield Giants

George Flanagan, Matty English, Niall Evalds, Adam Swift, Sam Halsall, Adam Clune, Zac Woolford, Sam Hewitt, Harry Rushton, Joe Greenwood, Liam Sutcliffe, Archie Sykes, Marshall Land.

Hull FC

Will Pryce, Harvey Barron, Herman Ese’ese, Joe Batchelor, Jed Cartwright, Ryan Westerman, Joe Ward.

Hull KR

Arthur Mourgue, Jordan Dezaria, Declan Murphy, Lee Kershaw.

Leeds Rhinos

George Brown, Brodie Croft (doubt), Max Simpson, Alfie Edgell.

Leigh Leopards

Keanan Brand, Andy Badrock, Kavan Rothwell, David Armstrong, Umyla Hanley, Joe Ofahengaue, Edwin Ipape, Aaron Pene, Bailey Hodgson, AJ Towse, Nathan Wilde.

St Helens

Curtis Sironen, Daryl Clark, Jake Burns, Jack Welsby, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Matty Lees.

Toulouse Olympique

Paul Ulberg, Paul Marcon, Maxime Stefani, Callum Gahan, Henry O’Kane, Tyler Dupree.

Wakefield Trinity

Lachlan Walmsley.

Warrington Wolves

Toafofoa Sipley, Jordy Crowther, Arron Lindop, Cai Taylor-Wray, Oli Leyland.

Wigan Warriors

Jai Field, Jake Wardle, Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Oliver Wilson.

York Knights

Liam Harris, Mitch Clark, Kieran Hudson, Kieran Buchanan, Will Dagger.