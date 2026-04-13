After just four games over the weekend, the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel will have a quieter-than-normal Monday morning as they review the big disciplinary moments.

But there were still some big incidents across the four games that could well lead to ramifications for some big Super League stars – and perhaps even some suspensions too.

With one headline incident that has split opinion leading the way, here are the players we think are in some trouble this week..

Jazz Tevaga

We’ll start with the obvious one, shall we? Wakefield forward Jazz Tevaga is likely to face some kind of punishment for the foul play which saw him kick out at Liam Marshall on Sunday afternoon.

It earned him a yellow card at the time and in the grand scheme of the game, it was costly – with Wigan scoring twice when Tevaga was off the field.

It could, and perhaps should, lead to further sanctions for the forward too given how it was undisputed foul play.

Adam Keighran

A regular inclusion on a near-weekly basis this season – will Keighran face further punishment for the challenge on Wakefield’s Max Jowitt on Sunday afternoon?

It was a late hit as Jowitt passed the ball and left the Wakefield fullback even looking though he might need to go off the field at some stage. Keighran’s been in the disciplinary headlines throughout 2026: he may be on the agenda again on Monday morning.

Owen Trout

The Leopards forward was involved in a pretty brutal head clash with Warrington star Ben Currie during the second half of Leigh’s defeat at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. Trout was penalised on the pitch – but could it lead to more sanctions?

Romain Navarrete

The final moment that caught our eye over the weekend came in the first match of the quarter-final line-up involving Catalans Dragons and St Helens. It’s Catalans prop Navarrete who could be under the spotlight, after a late hit that left Joe Shorrocks needing treatment in the early moments of the clash.