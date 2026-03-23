Super League Round 5 is done and dusted – and after an eventful weekend on and off the field, there are bound to plenty of talking points on Monday when the Rugby Football League meet to decide what disciplinary action will be taken.

We think there are a fair few players in danger of a charge at the very least, with some of those hovering close to the threshold that could well lead to a suspension.

Here’s the ones we’ve spotted over the last few days..

Adam Keighran

He’s making it almost a weekly appointment in this piece – and we think Wigan’s Adam Keighran is in danger of a possible charge yet again in 2026.

Keighran, incidentally, was magnificent for Wigan on Thursday night in the win over York Knights but there was a moment in the first half where he definitely appeared to catch Ata Hingano high with a shoulder. It remains to be seen whether it’ll produce a charge – if it does, it could be significant for the Warriors centre.

Lewis Martin

There were a couple of incidents that caught our eye in Hull’s victory over Leeds Rhinos on Sunday. The first came courtesy of FC winger Lewis Martin, who appeared to be involved in a moment with the Rhinos’ Harry Newman in the closing stages of the first half.

As Newman provided an offload for Chris Hankinson to break away, he appeared to be caught late by Martin. It’s the type of challenge you usually see pick up a charge – will Martin be cited?

Jack Bird

Bird’s Leeds debut ended with disappointment as the Rhinos were beaten by Hull – and he was penalised by the officials in the closing stages of that game for striking out at an opponent.

He may end up getting a charge, though it would unlikely to lead to a suspension..

Ky Rodwell

One that we think could be in some danger is Trinity forward Ky Rodwell, who caught Leigh Leopards’ Louis Brogan late and off the ball during their win over Adrian Lam’s side on Friday evening. It was penalised on the field, which can often reduce the chance of a charge, but it’s definitely one the Match Review Panel will have their eye on..