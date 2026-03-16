The last 16 of the Challenge Cup is in the books: but which Super League players could be in danger of a ban for this week’s games?

There are a few big names on this week’s list who have been involved in incidents that could well spark a closer look from the Match Review Panel.

With that in mind, here are the players we think may well be awaiting a nervous call on Monday morning..

Danny Levi

The Leeds hooker could be in trouble after an incident in the closing stages of the Rhinos’ defeat to Wakefield Trinity in the Challenge Cup last 16 which caught our eye.

Levi undoubtedly caught Wakefield centre Oli Pratt with a high and dangerous shot in the final ten minutes at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday evening, and it’s a moment that will probably lead to a charge based on what we’re used to seeing in recent weeks.

Oli Partington

The Wigan Warriors forward was involved in a moment in the early stages of their cup win against Bradford Bulls which could fall under the microscope of the Match Review Panel without doubt.

Partington was the chief instigator in a tip-style tackle on Bulls forward Eribe Doro, which was penalised on the field, but is likely to be looked at again.

Adam Keighran

He’s a familiar face for the MRP this season – and could Warriors centre Adam Keighran be in trouble again? He caught Bulls fullback Caleb Aekins with a high shot in the second half at the Brick on Friday evening..

John Asiata

Is the Hull FC forward in a spot of bother? He was definitely involved in a moment against former club Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon when he appeared to strike out at Lachlan Lam. It’s one to watch without doubt – because with Hull light on key forwards as it is, they can ill afford to lose another..