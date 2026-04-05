Jazz Tevaga and Caius Faatili have been left out of Wakefield Trinity’s Rivals Round clash with Castleford Tigers due to precautionary injury concerns.

The forward duo are notable absentees from Wakefield’s 17 to take on their local rivals, despite being named in the initial squad on Friday.

Sources at the club have told Love Rugby League that both have been left out on a precautionary basis, with one eye on next week’s Challenge Cup clash with Wigan Warriors.

Faatili is understood to have picked up a knock late in the week, with Wakefield deciding not to play him as a result. Meanwhile, Tevaga has been managing an issue and they have decided to wrap him up this week’s Challenge Cup with the bigger picture in mind.

As a result, Tray Lolesio comes in for his Super League debut, while Seth Nikotemo is also recalled after being 18th man last week.

Another notable change sees Mason Lino return to the side for the first time since Wakefield’s opening-round defeat to Toulouse Olympique, replacing Jack Sinfield.

They take on a Castleford side boosted by the return of captain Alex Mellor after a broken leg, while Jake Thewlis comes in for his debut after a short-term loan from Warrington Wolves. He replaces Semi Valemei, who failed a HIA last week.