The venues and dates for next month’s Challenge Cup semi-finals have been locked in, Love Rugby League can reveal.

First up, Wigan Warriors will take on St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington on Saturday, May 9.

That will bring the pair’s first meeting at this stage of the competition since 2022, when Wigan won 20-18 in Leeds.

This year’s other semi-final will see Hull KR face Warrington Wolves at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster on Sunday, May 10.

The Robins, of course, beat Wire in last year’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley to clinch the first of their three major honours in a treble-winning 2025 campaign.

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2026 Challenge Cup semi-final venues and dates revealed

Notably, neither the HJ or the Eco-Power were the Rugby Football League (RFL)’s first choices for the semi-finals.

Enquiries had been made about hosting Wigan-Saints at Bolton Wanderers’ Toughsheet Community Stadium.

But the Wanderers may require their home ground on May 9 for a Sky Bet League One play-off tie, which may not be rubber-stamped until seven days prior.

And due to Saints playing the following Thursday night away at Huddersfield Giants in Super League, their Challenge Cup semi-final clash cannot be played on the Sunday.

The first choice for the semi-final between KR and Warrington meanwhile was Leeds Rhinos’ home, AMT Headingley.

But on cup semi-final weekend, Headingley is unavailable due to the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon taking place on the Sunday.

Accordingly, the HJ will host a Challenge Cup semi-final for the first time since 2023, when Leigh Leopards beat Saints en-route to lifting the famous old trophy for a third time.

Championship outfit Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium meanwhile last hosted a Challenge Cup semi-final in 2024, when Wigan beat Hull KR there, again en-route to emerging triumphant at Wembley in the competition’s final.