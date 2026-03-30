Eight players have been charged by the Match Review Panel ahead of Easter’s Super League fixtures – but nobody has received a sufficient enough punishment to trigger a suspension.

St Helens and Leeds Rhinos are among the clubs who have had players penalised following Round 6 of the season, with Saints forward David Klemmer inching closer to a one-match ban after his latest charge.

Klemmer has been hit with a Grade B late contact on passer charge after the Saints’ loss at Hull KR on Friday night, which takes him to 4.25 points; 1.75 away from a suspension. He is, however, free to feature against Wigan Warriors this weekend in the derby.

Leeds Rhinos centre Jack Bird has also been given three penalty points after a Grade B head contact charge in the win over Warrington. Bird was placed on report in the closing moments of that game.

Two York players have both been given Grade B dangerous contact charges, with Josh Griffin and Jack Martin both getting three penalty points for incidents in the loss to Wakefield Trinity.

Trinity forward Jazz Tevaga, meanwhile, has been charged twice, with two separate Grade A late contact on passer incidents in the victory at the LNER Community Stadium. His tally only goes to two points though – nowhere near enough for a suspension.

The other two players charged came from the opening game of the weekend between Castleford and Bradford. Tigers forward Jordan Lane and Bulls debutant Phoenix Steinwede have both been handed Grade A charges for making late contact on a passer.

Super League charges from Round 6