Once again, the Championship is proving that it is a hotbed for talent when it comes to Super League stars of the future: or indeed, the very near future.

The list of players who make the step up every single year grows, with some of the competition’s biggest names having had a breeding ground in the Championship at one point or another.

The route to Super League via the Championship has all sorts of different avenues. Some Australians come over to chance their arm in the second-tier to see if they can be spotted by Super League clubs, while other players drop down from the top flight before returning in form.

And there are a select few who have spent their careers outside Super League, hoping they get a crack at it one day. This list includes players of all types – they’re players who Super League clubs are well aware of, and who are being tipped up as potential stars of the future privately.

Maxime Stefani (Toulouse)

Toulouse are really growing into the 2024 season after a sluggish start, and the form of several players has been instrumental.

Try-scoring back-rower Stefani is certainly one of them. He’s started every game for the French side so far this season, scoring ten tries to boot – and he’s a vital cog in Sylvain Houles’ side. He was involved in their Super League squad in 2022 and, still only 26, has plenty of development left in him.

He’s one of a number of fine French talents in the Toulouse setup.

Tyler Dickinson (Sheffield)

Dickinson never quite made the grade at Huddersfield despite breaking through at the Giants and making a number of Super League appearances.

He spent time with Batley after his release from Huddersfield but it’s with Sheffield where he’s really found a home. Dickinson has grown into one of the most consistent props in the Championship, not least this year, with him being discussed among the best in the division.

If he continues this form, Super League clubs will continue to notice him.

Zac Fulton (Bradford)

There are a number of players at the Bulls who are courting interest and attention from higher up: but don’t worry Bradford fans, the club has no intention of letting them go.

Fulton has been a revelation since joining from Manly Sea Eagles earlier in this season, and while he only signed a one-year deal, it does have the option for a second included. That will be a relief for Bulls fans, who have seen the forward become one of the Championship’s standout players. Oh, and he’s not alone at Odsal in that regard..

Mitch Souter (Bradford)

Bradford have already acted quickly to tie down another of their Aussie aces: and interest from Super League clubs in hooker Souter was very, very real.

But the Bulls beat off that interest to get him locked in for 2025 – and they will hope he plays just as pivotal a role as he has done this season. He’s been one of the shining lights for both Bradford and the Championship in general.

Andy Badrock (Swinton)

A surprising name, perhaps, but Swinton have had some of their players go on and sign for Super League clubs in recent years: and Badrock is being seen as another of interest.

The Leigh Miners Rangers junior has been in great for Swinton in his 13 appearances to date and, capable of playing back row or centre, offers plenty of versatility.

Connor Wynne (Featherstone)

Wynne dropped down to the Championship after eventually leaving Hull FC at the end of last season, the club where he broke through as a junior.

While 2024 has been disappointing for Fev as a team, it hasn’t for Wynne. He’s established himself as one of the most exciting players in the Championship and given how he’s only 23, it seems certain he’ll be given another crack at Super League at some stage.

AJ Towse (York)

Finally, a player Love Rugby League revealed was courting interest from clubs in Super League back in April.

Winger Towse has been in and out of the York side throughout 2024 but he’s a product of their academy system and looks set for a bright future. Expect Towse to be a Super League player in the years ahead, with clubs likely to see him as a player with immense potential who could flourish in a full-time environment.

