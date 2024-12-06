Salford Red Devils confirm first player exit as prop joins Championship club

Salford Red Devils have released King Vuniyayawa from the final year of his contract with the club to allow the prop to sign for Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

The Red Devils are expected to be told they may have to cut some of their salary cap spend following the appointment of a Rugby Football League panel to monitor their financial situation. The club recently secured a significant six-figure advance on their central distribution for 2025.

They are already fielding enquiries for players – with Love Rugby League revealing on Thursday that Hull KR had asked the club about Marc Sneyd’s availability. However, Salford have no intention of selling as things stand.

But they have cut some spend by allowing Vuniyayawa to leave the club on a permanent basis. The forward was highly unlikely to be part of Salford’s plans given how they had eight quota players under contract for 2025, and had already allowed the forward to leave on loan last year.

So Vuniyayawa’s exit allows them to now be quota compliant as well as cutting valuable spend from their salary cap, too.

The prop said: “I’m really pleased to sign with Featherstone. It’s an ambitious club with an exciting squad building and one I want to be a part of.

“I had a bit of a disrupted season last year, so I’m determined to rip in to training and get back out on the field and have an impact week in, week out. Fev is a club that can definitely push for honours next year, I can’t wait for the season to start already.”

Featherstone coach James Ford said: “King is a really talented middle and one that will bring so much to our organisation. He’s powerful, mobile and extremely hard working and will add some real quality to our forward pack, he’s an excellent addition.

“He’s proven himself at the highest level of the game over the last few years and we can’t wait to see him run out in a Featherstone jersey in 2025.”

