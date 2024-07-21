Canberra Raiders’ Jordan Rapana is subject of interest from Super League: with reports Down Under naming Hull FC and Catalans Dragons as clubs interested in the player.

The Canberra Times have stated that Rapana, one of the Raiders’ great modern-day players in the NRL, is weighing up whether to take a new one-year deal with Canberra or accept an offer from overseas for two years.

The report states that the Super League offer is ‘believed to be with either Catalans or Hull FC’, with a two-year deal on the table for the 34-year-old to relocate and end his NRL career.

Raiders chief executive Don Furner admitted that the club will be patient with their offer for Rapana given the fact he has multiple offers of varying length on the table.

“We’re going to give him the time he needs because his experience would be handy, but he’s looking at more than one year overseas so he might take that,” Furner said.

Both Catalans and Hull have significant space on their overseas quota as they prepare for 2025 – with Hull extremely open and vocal about the fact they are looking for at least one more big name to join their ranks next year.

Capable of playing wing or fullback, Rapana would provide a significant wealth of experience for either club should he decide to take the offer which is reportedly on the table.

He has played well over 200 games for Canberra but he does have experience of playing rugby in England. After making his NRL debut in 2008, Rapana left Australia to embark on a two-year Mormon mission in England and Wales. He played rugby union for a local club during that time.

He returned to professional sport with Super Rugby side Western Force in 2012 before signing with the Raiders in 2014.

Rapana has represented Cook Islands and New Zealand at international level.

