Leigh Leopards coach makes Lachlan Lam admission and addresses transfer speculation

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam admits he cannot control rumours or speculation that his son Lachlan is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Lam has been linked with an exit from the Leigh Sports Village in the past week, following reports from Hull Live that the half-back’s management has triggered a clause in his contract that would allow him to speak to rival clubs on both sides of the world.

Leigh believe that clause would only be active if an NRL side entered the fray for Lam – but numerous Super League clubs, including Hull FC, have already shown an interest in him if he were available.

Lam was sensational in Leigh’s win over London on Friday night and after that game, the Leopards coach was asked about the prospect of Lachlan moving on: and played matters with a straight bat.

“I think he got the TV man of the match,” Lam said. “He got one try and I think he had a hand in three or four of the others so he had a really influential night as in try assists and I thought his kicking game was probably the best it’s been this year too.

“That’s what it is at the moment, it’s speculation. I think it’s something (head of rugby) Chris Chester will take care of as usual and, for me, it’s more about, these can be distractions these sort of issues, so we’ve got to just make sure we look after each other in the sense of a day-to-day basis of what’s in front of us and not let anything else really distract us.”

Lam was then posed the fact that media speculation is intense about Lachlan’s future, with Sky Sports claiming on Friday night a deal was well on the way to being done with Hull.

But the Leopards boss said: “Whatever they say is whatever they say, I can’t control the rumours or speculation, all I can control is what’s in front of us here and at the moment it is two wins in a row, we’ve got a massive game ahead of us next week. Lokie has had two man of the matches back-to-back so hopefully he can make it a third next week.”

