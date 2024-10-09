Saturday night will see Hull KR take to the Old Trafford turf for the second time in their history, and the first in a Super League Grand Final.

The Robins were narrowly beaten by Oldham at the Theatre of Dreams in 1990, losing out in the Second Division Premiership Final.

And 34 years on, they’ll return for a chance to be crowned the champions of England – with the opportunity to win a first major honour since 1985.

Just nine different clubs have featured in the Grand Final over the 26 years it’s been played out to date – with KR to become the 10th on Saturday when they face off against six-time Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

Here’s a look at how each of the nine clubs fared in their first shot at Grand Final glory…

1998: Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos

Wigan Warriors lift the Super League trophy at Old Trafford in 1998 after victory against Leeds Rhinos in the first-ever Grand Final

For the first two years, Super League’s champions weren’t decided by a play-off system. The first time play-offs were in the game, and the first time there was a Grand Final, came in 1998.

Wigan squared off against Leeds at Old Trafford, and the Warriors ran out 10-4 winners, securing the first of their six Super League titles to date.

Jason Robinson scored the Cherry and Whites’ only try, with Andy Farrell’s three goals proving the difference in the end. James ‘Richie’ Blackmore was the Rhinos’ try-scorer on the night.

1999: St Helens and Bradford Bulls

The following year saw two different clubs reach the Grand Final for the first time, with St Helens pipping Bradford 8-6 in a thriller.

Again, both sides scored just one try – with Henry Paul crossing for Bradford and Kevin Iro getting over the line for Saints.

Paul kicked one goal, with now-Oldham head coach Sean Long kicking two for Saints, the latter proving decisive. The Red V had won the first-ever Super League title in 1996, topping the table after 22 league matches – so this was their second title.

2006: Hull FC

Dejected Hull FC players following their defeat to St Helens at Old Trafford in the 2006 Super League Grand Final

It took seven years for a ‘new’ club to appear in the Grand Final after that, with two of Wigan, Leeds, Saints and Bradford always making it to Old Trafford.

Hull became the fifth different club to feature in a Grand Final in ’06, but were beaten comfortably by a star-studded Saints side with 26-4 the final score.

Sid Domic’s 24th-minute try brought the Airlie Birds’ only points on the night, with Francis Meli, Leon Pryce, Willie Talau, Adrian Gardner and Keiron Cunningham all on the scoresheet for the Red V. Jamie Lyon also kicked three goals.

2012: Warrington Wolves

Six years later, Warrington – who Hull KR beat at Craven Park in this year’s semi-finals – made their bow in the Grand Final against Leeds.

Again, it ended in defeat for the ‘new’ club involved, with the Wolves beaten 26-18 by the Rhinos, who sealed their sixth Super League title in the process.

Richie Myler, Joel Monaghan and Ryan Atkins all scored tries for the Wire, with Brett Hodgson slotting over three goals. Leeds though saw tries from Ben Jones-Bishop, Carl Ablett and Ryan Hall as well as Kevin Sinfield, who kicked five goals on the night.

2017: Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers players appear dejected during their defeat to Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford in the 2017 Super League Grand Final

Leeds were also the team to beat Castleford in the Tigers’ first – and to date only – Grand Final appearance in 2017.

Having won the League Leaders’ Shield, Cas were the favourites, but were blown away by the Rhinos – who ended up 24-6 winners, picking up an eighth Super League title.

Alex Foster grabbed the Tigers’ sole try, with Man of Steel Luke Gale converting. Tom Briscoe and Danny McGuire each scored a brace for Leeds, with the latter also slotting over two drop goals. Kallum Watkins meanwhile converted three of the four tries.

2019: Salford Red Devils

Inspired by Man of Steel Jackson Hastings, Salford pulled off a shock to reach Old Trafford in 2019, beating Wigan away from home in the semi-finals to set up a first-ever Grand Final appearance.

It ended in tears however, with Saints picking up the first of four successive Super League titles – with the Red Devils losing out 23-6 at the Theatre of Dreams.

Jake Bibby got Salford’s only try, with Krisnan Inu converting. Morgan Knowles, Zeb Taia and Mark Percival all scored tries for Saints, with Lachlan Coote converting. Coote also kicked two penalties, with Tommy Makinson slotting over a drop goal late on.

2021: Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons players appear dejected after conceding a try during their defeat to St Helens at Old Trafford in the 2021 Super League Grand Final

The most recent ‘new boys’ at Old Trafford were Catalans, who became the first non-English club to be involved in a Super League Grand Final in 2021.

That year, Steve McNamara’s Dragons won the League Leaders’ Shield, and had lost just four games all season. Yet again though, their maiden Grand Final ended in defeat – losing 12-10 to Saints.

Tommy Makinson became the first-ever player to be sin-binned in a Super League Grand Final, but Kevin Naiqama’s brace alongside Lachlan Coote’s two goals earned victory for Kristian Woolf’s side.

Mike McMeeken grabbed Catalans’ only try at the Theatre of Dreams, with James Maloney kicking three goals.

