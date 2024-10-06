Sam Walters admits he faces potential Grand Final heartache – despite playing a key role in helping Wigan Warriors to reach Old Trafford.

The second-rower was a late call-up to the side who thumped Leigh Leopards 38-0 in last night’s play-off semi-final. Walters, a close-season signing from Leeds Rhinos, was only playing because captain Liam Farrell was struck down by illness.

But he took his chance in style by scoring twice and producing a man-of-the-match display as Matt Peet’s men destroyed the off-colour Leopards.

Farrell, such a key figure for Wigan, is expected to be passed fit to return against Hull Kingston Rovers in Saturday’s title decider at Old Trafford.

Speaking to reporters after the Leigh game, 23-year-old Walters said: “I’d expect Faz to come back in. He’s a leader and a legend of the club, but hopefully I gave Matty a good headache there.

“But to be honest with you, it doesn’t matter who plays because we’ve got such a good team mentality.”

The former Widnes Vikings prospect would have no qualms if Farrell returns to the side at his expense. “It is what it is,” added Walters diplomatically.

“Obviously I want to play and be involved but if I don’t then I’m still part of the team. It takes a team to win the Grand Final and we’ve got such good depth this year with Jack Farrimond, Dougie (Jacob Douglas), Zach Eckersley and Harvie Hill.

“They’re all knocking on the door to play each week and it’s good to have that depth in the squad. As a team I feel we’re still building. No performance is perfect and Hull KR are going to come out firing.

“It’s going to be a physical game and concentration is going to have to be there for the whole game – it won’t be one where we run away with it. That physical and mental battle is going to make it a great occasion.”

Walters said Peet rang him on Friday night to tell him that he would be starting in the second row against Leigh with Farrell sidelined.

“It was about half five, six o’clock on Friday night,” revealed Walters. “At 18th man, you always expect the worst or even the best, so I just prepared the same way I would.

“I was just excited, I rang my family, and the team looked after me on that edge, so nothing really changed in how the team ran.

“Obviously I enjoyed it and sometimes it can be a blessing because you’ve not had the build-up of the week and stuff. You can go in fresh and just excited to play.”

Walters endured a disrupted start to his first year at Wigan after suffering a broken collarbone during a pre-season game at Hull FC. He finally made his debut against in Wigan’s Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull KR at Doncaster in May.

Right now, though, Peet’s first-choice back row consists of long-serving skipper Farrell, rising star Junior Nsemba and ultra-consistent Kaide Ellis.

Yet Walters showed his class and pressed his claims to be involved at Old Trafford with two superbly-taken tries – both created by the brilliant Bevan French – and dovetailed effectively with Nsemba.

Walters said: “Scoring the tries relieved a bit of pressure and we put in a good 80-minute performance but I still think we’ve got a few more gears in us as well.

“It was such a massive game with high pressures, but it’s what you dream of as a kid. Running out in a derby in front of 20,000 fans can be really daunting but it can also bring out the best in you.

“Bevan’s just a massive talent. A lot of teams try and prep against him, but that’s when he’s at his best. He always stand up in big games and hopefully he can do the same for us again this week as well as the rest of the boys.”

Walters said his dedication and desire will never waver regardless of whether he is involved on a matchay.

He said: “I try and live a pretty consistent lifestyle – it doesn’t matter what day it is, it’s about routine and discipline.

“Obviously your mindset switches when you’re playing – you might do a bit more video and prep – and having the right amount of nerves as well. You don’t want to be over-excited so the right mental preparation is the key thing.

“Like I say, I just got that call on Friday night and, as soon as I saw it was Matty calling, I had an inkling I could be playing. In the conversation in midweek, he just said he liked what I’d been doing so to stay ready because you never know what can happen.

“It’s weird how things happen, but I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’ve got confidence that, if you work hard, you’ll get your rewards in the end. Junior is having an amazing year and has deserved every accolade he’s got.

“That gives me that motivation as well – hopefully we can have a few years together and have a good combination on both edges.”

Wigan’s success under Peet – they currently hold all four trophies available – has been chiselled on a strong culture and collective desire.

Walters has bought into that, adding: “As I said with consistency, off the field it’s important. It’s about making sure that you’re training hard and your body is in the right place where it needs to be for when you do come back.

“I picked up that injury at the start of the year, so it’s about making sure that I was back fit. You can’t really sulk because the culture here everyone has to be proud and happy for each other’s success.

“For example, Brad O’Neill is out injured but I’m sure if you asked him then he would say how he’s delighted with how Tom Forber is playing.

“Everyone has got that attitude throughout the team, which is why we are where we are right now.”

