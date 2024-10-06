Papua New Guinea forward set for Super League switch with suitors identified

St George-Illawarra Dragons and Papua New Guinea man Dan Russell is heavily linked with a move to Warrington Wolves, according to reports.

The back-rower has won 10 caps for the Kumuls since making his international debut in 2019, and would join fellow PNG star Rodrick Tai at the Halliwell Jones next year.

Dan Russell on verge of Warrington Wolves move

Per the infamous Mole from the Wide World of Sports, Russell is nearing a move to the North West, and is a direct replacement for NRL-bound Matty Nicholson, who is off to the Canberra Raiders for 2025.

The 28-year-old emerged in the Queensland Cup with the Souths Logan Magpies, before further spells at the Mackay Cutters and Brisbane Tigers in the reserve-grade competition.

LRL SUGGESTS: The ELITE club Wigan Warriors could join after reaching latest Grand Final

He has also featured in the North Queensland Cowboys Top 30 squad in 2020, however didn’t make a first-team appearance. Russell later joined St George-Illawarra Dragons in 2023, and made eight NRL appearances for the club, as well as 36 appearances in the reserves. It was confirmed earlier this season he wouldn’t be offered a contract extension for 2025.

The back-rower also has some experience in rugby league nines. He featured for the PNG nines squad at the 2019 Nines World Cup, and later played for the North Queensland Nines squad in 2020.

Where would Russell fit into Warrington’s squad?

Russell comes at a decent time for the Wire, who are losing a chunk of their pack ahead of the 2025 season. As mentioned earlier, Matty Nicholson will become the latest Brit to don the green of Canberra, but elsewhere, England international John Bateman is also leaving the club after the conclusion of his loan move.

This means there is a spot open in the Wire back-row alongside Lachlan Fitzgibbon, who joined the club this season.

Russell has also featured at centre in his career, including on his Test debut against Fiji, so could be a decent cover option there for 2025 if called upon.

DON’T MISS: Major World Club Challenge update with date and location revealed after Penrith Panthers’ NRL triumph