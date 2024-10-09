Hull KR CEO Paul Lakin insists the club are ‘very relaxed’ over the prospect of newly-crowned Man of Steel Mikey Lewis being courted by NRL clubs.

Lewis became the first winner of Super League’s most prestigious individual award since 1986, after beating off competition from Matt Dufty and Marc Sneyd at an awards ceremony in Leeds on Tuesday evening.

The recognition is just reward for Lewis, who has emerged as one of Super League’s very best players as he hopes to guide Rovers to victory in their maiden Grand Final appearance this weekend, when they face Wigan Warriors.

And with Lewis’ stock rising, it is perhaps unsurprising links to the NRL may begin to emerge. Only last week, Martin Offiah revealed to Love Rugby League he had ‘heard on the grapevine’ Australian clubs were looking at Lewis.

But Lewis only last year signed a bumper deal to keep him at Craven Park until 2028 and, speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, Lakin stressed they have no concerns about him being prised away any time soon.

“He’s long-term signed with ourselves,” Lakin said.

“I have a strong relationship with him and he has a strong relationship with the coach and admires Willie’s coaching influence, given how he himself was a half-back as a player.

“The one thing about Mikey is we can always have fluid conversations, there’s no cloak and dagger here. I’d like to think he’s got good enough respect for myself and the club – and I’m very relaxed on that, we’re just focussed on Saturday.

“Then he’ll go off for England, and he’ll be back in at the start of the season, no doubt whatsoever.”

Lakin admitted he has been delighted with Lewis’ progress in recent seasons – insisting the half-back’s maturity is arguably the main reason he was crowned Man of Steel on Tuesday evening.

He said: “He has matured. Going away and playing in the England internationals at the end of last season, he came back a lot more maturer.

“He’s now controlling games regularly. He’s kicked on so much, he’s the leading force for this club and he’s such a key factor for us. I have a lot of time for Mikey, and he’s maturing as a player, but also as a fine young man.

“He’s bought his first house, he’s settling down and it’s great to see him growing up. I said a few years ago that we were going to send him out on loan to York, which was great for him at the time because he wasn’t ready.

“He went out, got some game-time in the Championship and now look at him. He’s a credit to himself.”

