Hull KR star Mikey Lewis became the first winner of the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel from the Robins for almost 40 years: as Rovers coach Willie Peters was also crowned Super League’s Coach of the Year on an historic night for the club.

Four days out from their first-ever Super League Grand Final, Rovers were celebrating two major individual honours on a star-studded evening in Leeds.

Lewis was, perhaps unsurprisingly, crowned Super League’s standout player after beating off Matt Dufty and Marc Sneyd to follow in the footsteps of some of the sport’s all-time greats in winning the Man of Steel award.

And Peters also picked up the major coaching prize on offer, as he beat off competition from Matt Peet, Mike Eccles and Paul Rowley to be named Super League’s best coach.

Wigan Warriors forward Junior Nsemba was voted as Super League’s Young Player of the Year, after a breakthrough season for the youngster that has seen him emerge as one of the premiere talents in the competition.

York Valkyrie star Georgie Hetherington capped a sensational season in the Women’s Super League by winning the Woman of Steel award. Hetherington was arguably the standout player in last weekend’s Grand Final win over St Helens, and she was the winner of this year’s gong.

Leeds Rhinos youngster Bella Sykes won Young Player of the Year, while Coach of the Year went to St Helens’ Matty Smith, who was within one win of guiding the Saints to an historic treble.

In the wheelchair game, the Wheels of Steel award went to Leeds Rhinos’ Joshua Butler. Halifax Panthers’ Rob Hawkins won Young Player of the Year while his coach, Wayne Boardman, was named Coach of the Year.

The Championship Coach of the Year was Wakefield Trinity’s Daryl Powell, while Trinity’s Oli Pratt won Young Player of the Year in the division – and Trinity completed a clean sweep on the night with fullback Max Jowitt being crowned Championship Player of the Year.

League One’s Young Player of the Year was Oldham’s Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, with Midlands Hurricanes boss Mark Dunning winning the Coach of the Year. Rochdale’s Lewis Else won Player of the Year.