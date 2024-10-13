The astonishing feat achieved by Wigan Warriors superstar Bevan French

Wigan Warriors star Bevan French has become the first player in history to scoop the Lance Todd Trophy and Rob Burrow Award in the same year.

The Australian speedster became the first player in history to achieve the feat after producing a dazzling display in Wigan‘s 9-2 win over Hull KR in the Grand Final to be named the first winner of the recently renamed Rob Burrow Award.

French will take the Rob Burrow Award home to put on his mantelpiece alongside the Lance Todd Trophy, which he was awarded after helping the Warriors win the Challenge Cup by defeating Warrington Wolves 18-8 at Wembley back in August.

And speaking after Wigan completed a historic Grand Slam at the Theatre of Dreams, Warriors skipper Liam Farrell paid tribute to French.

“It’s very fitting and for him to pick up the Rob Burrow Award is very special and I’m sure Bevan is really pleased with that,” Farrell said. “For him to be the first person to win it, it makes it very special for him.

“The try tonight was pretty special and we see him do things like that in training all the time but for him to do it in a game of such magnitude is unbelievable and he shows what he’s worth to the club and us as players.

“The thing as well with Bevan, he’s got all the special plays but he is willing to kick chase, defend and do all the small things as well, so when you’ve got a player like that who is willing to work hard and have that bit of X-factor about him, you know you’ve got someone really good.

“He turns up, he does his thing and he is a pretty relaxed bloke, he doesn’t get too nervous. He was excited for today and was looking forward to the challenge about what was in front of him, but if you give him a bit of open space – he actually doesn’t need open space now – if you give him a bit of time on the ball then he can cause anyone trouble.

“I’m not going to lie, he is a very good player and he does a lot of good things for us, but there are 16 other blokes in that team who have to work really hard to give him the opportunities he gets and when we do that and give him the space he needs, then he is going to perform like he has done tonight.”

French scored a jaw-dropping try in the Warriors’ triumph in the Grand Final, but also made a try-saving tackle on Mikey Lewis in the first half: and his team-mate Liam Marshall praised French’s ability to defend as well as attack.

“Definitely the defence part,” Marshall said when asked about French. “I think everyone sees what he does with the ball, how amazing he is and he is an outstanding player but he does do the tough stuff – I think that can get overlooked sometimes – but massive credit to him, we’re very blessed to have him on our team and I’m glad he’s not on an opposition side.

“It was an outstanding try and it was obviously very similar to the one Rob scored (in 2011). There’s probably no-one else in the sport that the man of the match could be named after. Bev has done some crazy things all year and it shows again tonight.”

