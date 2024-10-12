Bevan French scores TEN in Wigan Warriors ratings as Matt Peet’s side create history

Wigan Warriors made history as they became the first club to hold all four major trophies in a single season after beating Grand Final debutants Hull Kingston Rovers 9-2 at Old Trafford.

Matt Peet’s side were 7-0 up at the break thanks to a magical Bevan French try as well as a drop goal from Harry Smith.

Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis and Wigan’s Adam Keighran exchanged penalty goals in the second half as the Warriors ran-out 9-2 winners at Old Trafford.

There were, as expected, a number of standout displays from the Warriors on the night. Here are the Wigan ratings.

Jai Field – 8

Very good fullback play. Dealt with kicks well all night and was sharp in attack. He made a superb break which nearly set Jake Wardle up for a try.

Abbas Miski – 7

Did what he had to do. Was pretty good under the high ball after being targeted by Hull KR’s kickers and stood up well against Ryan Hall in defence.

Adam Keighran – 7

The Australian has really come into his own in the second half of his first season at Wigan. His defence was very good against the Robins and he was on point with the boot, too, kicking two from two.

Jake Wardle – 7

It was actually probably one of his quieter games than what we’ve seen this season from him but he still did a solid job. He came to within inches of scoring, only for some superb defence from Hall to deny him.

Liam Marshall – 7

He worked incredibly hard when coming out of backfield. He had an effort chalked off by the video referee in the first half, but he was first-class. One of Super League’s premier wingers.

Bevan French – 10

Absolute cheat code, isn’t he? He was just outstanding in both attack and defence. He produced a bit of magic to dart between Mikey Lewis and Matt Parcell to race 50 metres to score. He also produced a try-saving effort on Lewis in the 32nd minute. He is an absolute joy to watch and fully deserved the Rob Burrow Award.

Harry Smith – 9

If it wasn’t for some magic from French, then Smith could well have got the Rob Burrow Award. He was a calm head on young shoulders and his kicking dictated the game. His drop goal on the cusp of the half-time hooter was a smart move, too.

Ethan Havard – 8

It’d probably be fair to say that Havard doesn’t quite get the recognition he deserves. He has an incredibly high work rate and plays massive minutes pretty much every week.

Kruise Leeming – 7

Leeming has been brilliant for the Warriors ever since Brad O’Neill suffered that unfortunate season-ending injury. He has really taken on a leading role and he added a spark to Wigan’s in the Grand Final.

Luke Thompson – 9

Absolutely ridiculous display from Thompson. The England international played around 75 minutes in a high-octane Grand Final at Old Trafford. For a front-rower to play that many minutes is absolutely ridiculous, and fair play to him. Super League’s signing of the season.

Liam Farrell – 8

The Warriors skipper returned for the big dance and he didn’t disappoint. He added a calming influence to Peet’s side and was his reliable self.

Junior Nsemba – 7

It looked worry for Nsemba in the 13th minute when he had to leave the field for a head injury assessment, but thankfully, he returned just over 10 minutes later. He produced a number of powerful carries and caused some damage to KR’s defence on the edge.

Kaide Ellis – 8

This guy has been different gravy for the Warriors in 2024 since taking on the club’s iconic No. 13 jersey. His ball-playing skills have really come to the fore this year.

Liam Byrne (sub) – 7

The Ireland international was introduced into the action in the 13th minute when he came on whilst Nsemba was undertaking his HIA, and played longer minutes than usual. He was solid in defence and hit hard.

Patrick Mago (sub) – 7

The Samoan powerhouse only entered the action in the second half but, boy oh boy, didn’t Rovers know about it when he did. He is a man mountain and it takes about four players to get him down on the ground.

Tyler Dupree (sub) – 7

Did a solid job when he came on. Dupree got through plenty of work in defence in the middle as well as making several big metre making carries.

Tom Forber (sub) – 7

Let’s take a nod to Forber, who started the season as third-choice hooker and played on loan for Barrow Raiders in the Championship. He ends the year as a Super League champion. What a story: and another product from Wigan’s academy ranks.