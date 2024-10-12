Wigan Warriors coach delivers major update on 2025 World Club Challenge after Super League Grand Final triumph

Following their Super League Grand Final triumph against Hull KR on Saturday night, Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has delivered his verdict on the prospect of a World Club Challenge taking place in 2025.

Peet’s Warriors beat the Robins 9-2 at Old Trafford to ensure they’d retain the Super League title, winning it for the second year on the spin and claiming a sixth major honour in a row in the process.

Among those six pieces of silverware is the World Club Challenge trophy, which they won on home soil back in February courtesy of a win against NRL kings Penrith Panthers.

Penrith have again been crowned champions Down Under this term, winning the Australian title for the fourth year on the spin.

But with both the Panthers and Wigan heading to Las Vegas in February next year, doubt has been cast over the prospect of a World Club Challenge being held at all in 2025.

Traditionally, the contest would head Down Under next year having been held in England this term.

But due to the logistics of a Vegas trip, the Panthers – who beat Melbourne Storm in this year’s NRL Grand Final – aren’t believed to want to play a World Club game in 2025.

Ivan Cleary’s side take on Cronulla Sharks in Vegas next February in an NRL clash, while Wigan face Warrington Wolves in a Super League encounter.

Speaking post-match at Old Trafford on Saturday night after their Grand Final triumph, Cherry and Whites boss Peet addressed those rumours.

He said: “No, I don’t think there will be (a World Club Challenge in 2025).

“Anyone thinking about going to Las Vegas should get on board. I think Super League’s proven over the last few months that it’s an outstanding competition with some of the best players in the world.

“I’m looking forward to going there with Warrington. We’re going there and playing there to promote Super League.

“Just like the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup final, it should be a real showcase for Super League.

“Vegas is one of the exciting things to look forward to, and there’s plenty more. Before we think about that though, we’ll enjoy tonight.”