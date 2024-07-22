The 9 eye-catching milestones hit by Super League stars in Round 18

Nine milestones were hit by Super League stars in Round 18, with eight players from five different clubs reaching landmark tallies over a thrilling weekend of action.

We take a look at the eight stars in alphabetical order by surname below…

Joe Bullock (Salford Red Devils)

Joe Bullock (ball in hand) in action on debut for Salford Red Devils against Huddersfield Giants

It was a whirlwind week for prop Bullock, who only joined Salford from Warrington Wolves on a loan until the end of the season last Tuesday.

The 31-year-old was thrown straight in for a debut by Red Devils boss Paul Rowley on Friday night away against Huddersfield Giants, ending up losing out 16-8 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Nonetheless, Bullock’s Salford debut brought the 250th appearance of his career having not featured for parent club Warrington since June 22. The Red Devils are the seventh club he’s donned a shirt for, with a full breakdown of his 250 below:

Joe Bullock’s 250 career appearances

1 for Salford Red Devils (2024, loan)

(2024, loan) 50 for Warrington Wolves (2022-2024)

2 for Hull FC (2024, loan)

1 for Widnes Vikings (2024, loan)

59 for Wigan Warriors (2019-2021)

124 for Barrow Raiders (2014-2018)

7 for Leigh Centurions (2013)

6 for South Wales Scorpions (2012-2013, loan/dual-registration)

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh beat London Broncos 36-6 on Friday night, and winger Charnley was inevitably on the scoresheet, dotting the ball down for the Leopards’ first try after the break.

In doing so, he moved joint-level with former Welsh dual-code international Maurice Richards in the list of all-time try-scorers in the British game. With 302 apiece, the pair now sit joint-31st in that list.

A look at who Charnley is closing in on now can be seen below:

All-time try-scorers in the British game (25th-31st)

25. Alan Hunte – 314

= Jimmy Leytham – 314

27. Brian Nordgren – 312

28. Alan Smith – 311

29. Jim Lomas – 310

30. Alan Hardisty – 304

31. Maurice Richards – 302

= Josh Charnley – 302

Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons)

Tom Davies in action for Catalans Dragons in 2024

Catalans flier Davies is the man who hit two milestones in Round 18, both appearance-related.

As the Dragons were beaten 24-18 at The Jungle by Castleford Tigers, Davies – who will join Hull KR in 2025 – made the 150th Super League appearance of his career.

It was also his 100th appearance across all competitions for Catalans having made his debut for the French outfit behind closed doors on August 2, 2020 against St Helens at Headingley during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A rundown of how he’s reached 150 Super League appearances is below.

Tom Davies’ 150 Super League appearances (including play-off matches & games in the Super 8s)

93 for Catalans Dragons (2020-2024)

(2020-2024) 57 for Wigan Warriors (2017-2019)

Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan prop Dupree also hit an appearance milestone, bringing up a century in his career as he came off the interchange bench in the Warriors’ 24-22 defeat at Hull FC on Saturday afternoon.

It wasn’t the game he’d have liked to mark the occasion, with the 24-year-old sin-binned in the first half at the MKM Stadium.

A breakdown of his 100 career appearances can be found below.

Tyler Dupree’s 100 career appearances

27 for Wigan Warriors (2023-2024)

(2023-2024) 35 for Salford Red Devils (2022-2023)

7 for Widnes Vikings (2022)

18 for Oldham (2021)

4 for Batley Bulldogs (2020, loan)

4 for York City Knights (2019, loan)

1 for Featherstone Rovers (2018, loan)

3 for England (2023-2024)

1 for England Knights (2022)

Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Peta Hiku (ball in hand) in action for Hull KR against Leeds Rhinos, making the 250th club appearance of his career

Former NRL ace Hiku hit the milestone of 250 club career appearances in KR’s 20-12 win at Headingley against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday afternoon.

The 31-year-old had already surpassed that tally when his 17 international appearances for New Zealand were included, but he has now made 250 at club level alone between his time Down Under and his time in the British game to date.

A full rundown of his 250 can be seen below.

Peta Hiku’s 250 club career appearances

21 for Hull KR (2024)

(2024) 48 for North Queensland Cowboys (2022-2023)

73 for New Zealand Warriors (2018-2021)

11 for Warrington Wolves (2017)

20 for Penrith Panthers (2016-2017)

60 for Manly Sea Eagles (2013-2015)

17 for New Zealand (2014-2015, 2017-2018, 2022)

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh’s big win against London saw star half-back Lam reach the landmark of 100 career appearances all in.

The Papua New Guinea international, a man in demand at the moment, marked the occasion with a try of his own as well as claiming two assists.

A full breakdown of his century can be seen below.

Lachlan Lam’s 100 career appearances

59 for Leigh Leopards/Centurions (2022-2024)

(2022-2024) 31 for Sydney Roosters (2019-2021)

10 for Papua New Guinea (2017-2018, 2022-2023)

Joe Mellor (Salford Red Devils)

Joe Mellor (ball in hand) in action for Salford Red Devils against Huddersfield in Round 18, the game which saw him score his 100th career try

Ex-Leigh man Mellor has had to wait a while for this, but he’s now scored 100 career tries having crossed for the try which saw Salford lead Huddersfield at the break on Friday night.

The 33-year-old joined the Red Devils ahead of this season, and scored his first try in their colours on April 27 against hometown club Warrington, but the wait for his second – and 100th career – went on for almost three months.

A rundown of his century can be seen below.

Joe Mellor’s 100 career tries

1 for Salford Red Devils (2024)

(2024) 22 for Leigh Leopards/Centurions (2021-2023)

8 for Toronto Wolfpack (2019-2020)

66 for Widnes Vikings (2011, loan, 2012-2018)

2 for Wigan Warriors (2012)

0 for Harlequins (2011, loan)

Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)

Rounding things off, KR forward Tanginoa reached a century of Super League appearances in their win at Leeds.

The ex-Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles ace hasn’t missed a league game since joining the Robins ahead of this season.

And he marked his 100th Super League game with his first try for KR, crashing over for an absolutely crucial four-pointer late on at Headingley.

A rundown of his Super League century can be seen below.

Kelepi Tanginoa’s 100 Super League appearances (including play-off matches & games in the Super 8s)

18 for Hull KR (2024)

(2024) 82 for Wakefield Trinity (2019-2023)

