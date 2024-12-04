Every Super League half-back off-contract in 2025 including Leigh Leopards trio

The recruitment market has officially kicked into action for 2026, with players heading into the final year of their deal in 2025 officially allowed to speak to rival clubs.

That means well over 100 Super League players are now effectively on the open market before a ball has even been kicked next season, with the date moved forward from May 1 to December 1.

And for clubs planning long-term about their line-up and identity of their spine, there are some mouthwatering half-backs now able to enter into discussions with other teams.

That includes a significant list in the NRL, but so too in Super League, with some massive names and genuinely incredible talents now allowed to think about their futures beyond next year.

Here are all 12 of those halves – including three from Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils apiece!

Rowan Milnes (Castleford Tigers)

It’s a big year incoming for Milnes, who will be given the responsibility of leading a new-look pairing under Danny McGuire alongside Daejarn Asi at the Tigers.

Milnes is still only 25 and is a hugely classy operator on his day. If he can find some consistency, there’s no doubting he’d be a player the Tigers would love to keep beyond next season.

Theo Fages and Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons)

Two players who may have contrasting futures in the south of France. Like Milnes, 2025 represents a big year for Fages, who will have a new frontline half-back partner in the shape of Luke Keary. He needs to kick on.

Mourgue, meanwhile, could still easily be the long-term number one at Catalans after Sam Tomkins retires (again!) – but he is capable of playing at six too.

Tyrone May (Hull KR)

One of the most impressive signings of last season, May enters the second half of his two-year deal with Rovers knowing he is now officially on the open market.

May is still only 28 and could easily have suitors in the NRL should he perform well once again at the start of next season for the Robins. It’s a dilemma the club will look to resolve quickly, you would think.

Matt Frawley (Leeds Rhinos)

Frawley is another halfway through a two-year deal signed at the beginning of last season. At one stage, it didn’t look as though his return to England would quite work out.

However, the arrival of Brad Arthur and a more structured style of play coincided with Frawley’s best form during both of his stints in Super League. Will Leeds look to extend: or is there a succession plan in place?

Gareth O’Brien, Lachlan Lam and Ben McNamara (Leigh Leopards)

Three Leigh half-backs on this list! The first two are likely the starting pair for Adrian Lam as it stands – though Leigh intend to go into the transfer market and source a replacement for Matt Moylan at some stage before the big kick-off in February.

However, all three of this group face uncertain futures. Lam, you feel, will leave the Leopards eventually: having reportedly come close last year. What sort of future do the other two have?

Chris Atkin, Joe Mellor and Jayden Nikorima (Salford Red Devils)

And straight onto another club with three halves off-contract. Technically, to be fair, it’s two: as Salford will utilise Mellor primarily as a hooker in 2025 – but he has spent the bulk of his career in the halves and can fill in there if required.

Atkin has proven to be a fine deputy whenever called upon – while you would think Salford would look to tie up a longer deal for Nikorima before too long.

Moses Mbye (St Helens)

Another who plays predominantly at hooker now but was used at half-back in 2024. Rumours have swirled for a few weeks that NRL clubs could be looking at Mbye but he’ll start the season as a Saint. Will his stint be extended beyond 2025?

