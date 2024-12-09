The 13 best off-contract Super League stars in 2025 including St Helens and Leigh Leopards men

A ball might not have been kicked in the 2025 season just yet, but across Super League there are some players who will be out to secure themselves a new deal.

There are currently 120 players out of contract at the end of the 2025 season across the 12 Super League sides, with some of the best talent potentially able to be snapped up by rival clubs soon.

The sheer number of players out of contract has got us here at Love Rugby League thinking what a 13-man squad made up of these would look like? Well, with that thought in mind here is our take on a team made up of just out of contract players.

Niall Evalds

Niall Evalds in action for Hull KR in 2024

The Hull KR back made a storm upon his arrival at Craven Park this year, and he could certainly attract some interest from other Super League clubs if his contract isn’t renewed. Evalds made 28 appearances for the Robins in all competitions and notched a tidy haul of 10 tries in the process. Crucially, his shift to fullback brought the best out of him and Rovers attack too, and he would certainly be a clever pick up if someone offered him a deal for 2026.

Tom Briscoe

Experienced winger Tom Briscoe only returned to West Hull mid-way through the 2024 campaign, but he could be heading out the exit door at the end of 2025 if he isn’t offered another deal. He made 10 appearances for the Airlie Birds following his return, adding to his previous 152 from his first stint, and he’s expected to play a key role in their side this year in his first full year back. His experience and quality would make him a really shrewd signing if anyone came in for him.

Adam Keighran

Adam Keighran runs in to score a try for Wigan Warriors in 2024

Wigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran has already addressed his desire to stay at the Brick Community Stadium for 2026, but he will certainly be attracting attention from other clubs and even the NRL with his deal set to expire soon. The back had a fairly tough start to life in Cherry and White, but he quickly recovered and found his best form in the latter stages of the season. His goal-kicking and ability to act as that extra playmaker makes him a valuable asset to any side, and Matt Peet should be acting swiftly if he wants him around in the future.

Rodrick Tai

Warrington Wolves back Rodrick Tai is another fresh arrival who is out of contract at the end of the 2025 season, and he slots into our other centre spot. The Papua New Guinea international has settled well into life in the British game, making 23 appearances in all competitions and notching nine tries too. His versatility makes him a good pick-up should Warrington not give him another deal, but the way he has gone so far you would assume Sam Burgess will want him around.

Lachlan Walmsley

Wakefield Trinity finisher Lachlan Walmsley is heading into his first Super League season after impressing in the Championship, and if he is up to his usual antics he could attract some interest from elsewhere. The Australian notched 27 tries in his 32 appearances for the Trin last year, and boasts an incredible record of 98 tries in the second tier in just 93 appearances. Daryl Powell could face some competition for his signature if other teams come calling.

Lachlan Lam

Lachlan Lam in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

The 2023 Lance Todd Trophy winner will certainly be attracting attention, either from Super League sides or from the NRL, should Leigh Leopards not tie him down. Lam has been at the heart of the rapid Leopards’ rise to the top table of the British game, so you would imagine head coach, and Dad, Adrian Lam will be doing everything he can to secure his services beyond 2025. This season alone, Lam notched 24 assists – a league-high – and six tries in his 26 appearances, proving once again why he is regarded as one of the best half-backs in the comp.

Theo Fages

Joining Lam in the halves is French international Theo Fages, who could be a very shrewd pick-up for anyone in Super League. Despite Catalans’ struggles in 2024, and their disjointed spine, Fages gave a decent account of himself and put in some classy performances. He likes to dictate the play, and bring other players into it rather than doing it himself, but his kicking is also a valuable asset to any side.

Paul Vaughan

Paul Vaughan applauds the Warrington Wolves fans after a game in 2024

Rumours began circling he could be set to leave Warrington this off-season, however they could lose him for good at the end of 2025 if they don’t act quickly to tie him down to another deal. The powerful front-rower made 22 appearances for the Wire in 2024, and was certainly a key component in their pack with 2290 metres from his 279 carries. You feel getting his signature will be Burgess’ top priority.

Edwin Ipape

Like fellow Kumuls and Leopards teammate Lam, hooker Edwin Ipape is also coming to the end of his deal at the Leigh Sports Village and could be headed for the exit door. Ipape has arguably been Super League’s best hooker since Leigh’s promotion in 2023, and his return from long-term injury was the spark that took Adrian Lam’s side deep into the play-offs. His abrasive carrying out of dummy half is so vital to the way Leigh play, and you would imagine everyone at the club will be doing the upmost to keep him around.

Mikolaj Oledzki

England international Mikolaj Oledzki has already begun attracting interest with his deal set to expire at the end of the season, and Leeds Rhinos should act swiftly if they want to keep him around. He has struggled with injuries in the past few years, but when he is fully up and running he is a proper quality front-rower who can do some serious damage around the park.

Tariq Sims

He only arrived last year, but Tariq Simms certainly made his presence felt right from the off. The towering back-rower could be a fantastic signing for any club across Super League given his defensive exploits, with 455 tackles to his name in 21 league appearances. He would also bring heaps of experience to any side, with his time in the NRL and State of Origin too.

Dean Hadley

Dean Hadley in action for Hull KR in 2024

Never the prettiest player, but my oh my does Dean Hadley ooze class. The Hull KR back-rower was remarkable in 2024 for the Robins, and he simply ran his blood to water in virtually every game. He notched 869 tackles – including 178 marker tackles – in his 26 Super League outings, and he also made a decent dent in attack with 2023 metres from 338 carries. Potentially one of the most underrated players in the comp, and he will certainly be at the top of some teams shopping list if Willie Peters doesn’t tie him down soon.

Morgan Knowles

Rounding off this out of contract 13 is St Helens powerhouse Morgan Knowles. The dual international has been a top performer for the Saints when fit, but his strong and abrasive carrying makes him almost like an extra front-rower in their pack. He would also bring heaps of experience, given he was a big part of the four-peat side, and is only 28 so has a lot of rugby in him. Surely Paul Wellens moves to keep him around, but his contract situation will prick the ears of a lot of head coaches across the division.

