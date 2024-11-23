The Super League stars who could be NRL targets for 2026 as new recruitment rules go live

The new Super League season hasn’t even started but come December, the recruitment window for 2026 will kick into gear.

That’s because, as a result of changes approved earlier this year, every player heading into the final year of their contracts can begin to negotiate with rival clubs for 2026 from December 1, 2024.

With well over 100 players on that list, there’s a real litany of talent potentially heading onto the market. And some of Super League’s biggest stars could yet be courted by high-profile NRL clubs, too.

Here’s a look at some of the players who may be in the sights of teams Down Under..

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)

It’s already been speculated this off-season that Vaughan had interest from Australia – although those rumours were shot down fairly quickly.

With one year remaining on his deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, it remains to be seen whether or not Vaughan will stay in England beyond 2025. You’d wager that if he was on the market, NRL clubs would still be interested in the forward.

Loghan Lewis (Salford Red Devils)

He may have only been in Super League for a few months, but he’s made a sizeable impact. Lewis proved to be an effective and important member of Paul Rowley’s pack in the second half of last season – and that’s having been dropped into things at the last minute mid-season.

If he develops even further with a full pre-season under his belt, you’d wager Lewis would not be short of admirers in regards to 2026.

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Some of Leigh’s biggest and most important players are off-contract at the end of 2025 and you’d wager it’s almost certain at least one secures a deal back in the NRL.

Hooker Ipape has proven to be one of the Leopards’ most important and consistent players on a regular basis. Whenever he’s on the field, Leigh are much better. It feels inevitable he’ll get interest from Australian clubs if the club can’t tie him down.

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

The same is true for Lam – who has felt close to leaving Leigh on more than one occasion ever since he joined the Leopards.

A return to the NRL has felt like an inevitability for a good while now, and Lam was touted as a player who could command interest from clubs during the recent Pacific Championships. Will this be his final year as a Leopard?

Tyrone May (Hull KR)

May only signed a two-year deal at Craven Park when he joined the club at the beginning of last season, but there’s no doubting he’s a player the Robins will be keen to keep.

His partnership with Mikey Lewis was among the best in Super League throughout 2024. The one sticking point: the fact he may wish to link up with one or both of his brothers at some stage in his career, with both still playing in the NRL.

Could that be decisive?

Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

St Helens have well over a dozen players off-contract next year: and arguably the most important is forward Knowles.

One of the standout middles in Super League for a number of years, Knowles clearly has the ability to go test himself Down Under. Could he be tempted?

