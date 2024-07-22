Super League winners and losers: Castleford’s real MVP and the one St Helens positive

From shock results to the upturn in form for Castleford Tigers and Leigh Leopards: what a pulsating weekend of Super League action.

Who predicted Hull FC would beat Wigan Warriors? Who thought Luke Robinson’s Huddersfield Giants would beat the in-form Salford Red Devils? Did anyone back Castleford Tigers to beat Catalans Dragons at the Jungle? It’s been a – quite frankly – bizarre weekend for Super League: but in a good way.

There hasn’t actually been any positional changes in the Super League table following Round 18, but the weekend’s results has made the ladder tighter than ever.

Below, Love Rugby League takes a look at the winners and losers in the league table following the conclusion of Round 18.

Winners

A win for Warrington Wolves. They picked up an impressive 24-10 victory at St Helens on Friday night, having played an hour with one man less after James Harrison was sent off in the first half. They even played with 11 men at one point! The Wire’s win sees them go just two points behind league leaders Wigan, although the Warriors do have a game in hand, which is a rearranged clash with Leigh Leopards in August.

Hull KR are just continuing their fine trajectory under head coach Willie Peters. A 20-12 victory over Leeds Rhinos sees them also go to within two points of table toppers Wigan, with the Robins sitting just behind Warrington on points difference.

Can Leigh Leopards make a late surge for the play-offs? A masterclass from Lachlan Lam helped them comfortably dispatch bottom club London Broncos 36-6 on Friday evening, and they’ve won their last two games. Adrian Lam’s side are seven points away from sixth-placed Salford but with a game in hand, and they host neighbours St Helens this weekend in what is a massive game for both sides.

It was Luke Robinson’s first game in charge of Huddersfield Giants (on an interim basis) and the players delivered, beating Salford, who currently occupy the sixth and final play-off spot, 16-8 at the John Smith’s Stadium. The Giants are eight points away from the play-off places so it looks unlikely that they can make it with nine games left, but the next two months could be an important springboard for their new era.

Castleford Tigers are one of the form teams of the competition! Craig Lingard’s side have won their last three games, with their latest coming in a 24-18 scoreline against Catalans Dragons on Sunday afternoon.

What a gem of a signing Liam Horne has been by the way, the Papua New Guinea international has become their most valuable player (MVP for the cool kids). He has been a real shining light for the Tigers ever since his arrival 12 months ago.

Cas have another big game this weekend: Salford away. Having found themselves locked at the bottom of the table alongside Hull FC and London Broncos for most of the season, the Tigers now find themselves just one point behind ninth-placed Huddersfield and two behind eighth-placed Leigh!

When it’s the off-season and we’re doing our season reviews, Hull FC‘s win over Wigan game will probably be locked in for the ‘upset of the season’ category. There wouldn’t have been many people – even the FC diehards – tipping their side to beat Wigan on Saturday. However, it was a tremendous performance from Simon Grix’s side and they fully deserved the two points. Look, it’s not affected the table too much and it’s likely they’ll finish the season second bottom: but they can take heaps of confidence from that result and build on it.

Losers

Leeds Rhinos captain Cameron Smith in action against Hull KR

It was only Wigan Warriors‘ third defeat in all competitions this season so they can probably be excused for a bad day at the office in Hull. To be honest, it feels a tad harsh putting them in the losers category this week as they’re still two points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand. Matt Peet’s men have got a top of the table clash against Warrington this Friday.

St Helens have now lost four in a row and are side who are in the doldrums at the moment whilst dealing with one of their longest injury lists in years. They were beaten 24-10 at home by Warrington on Friday despite having an extra man for an hour. The only positive for Paul Wellens’ side at present is the young academy products getting a chance to shine, with Harry Robertson looking like a real talent at fullback. Obviously the club will nurture him in to becoming an established first-teamer, but he has provided he has been a bright spark in Wellens’ 17 over the last fortnight.

Saints are currently fourth in the ladder, level on points with Catalans and Salford in fifth and sixth respectively. They travel to Leigh this weekend in a mouth-watering affair.

It’d probably be fair to say Catalans Dragons have under performed so far in 2024, whilst dealing with a heap of injuries throughout the season. Steve McNamara’s side sit fifth in the table following their loss at Castleford on Sunday: but the immediate signings of legendary fullback Sam Tomkins and NRL prop Jarrod Wallace will be a welcome boost for Les Dracs.

If you’d have told any Salford Red Devils fan before a ball was kicked that they’d be sat occupying the sixth and final play-off spot, then they probably would have snatched your hand off at the offer! However, they have lost their last two games to Catalans and Huddersfield, so this week is massive for Paul Rowley’s side, hosting the in-form Castleford on Saturday.

Newly appointed Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur lost his first game in charge at AMT Headingley, with his side going down to a 20-12 defeat to Hull KR. However, the Rhinos are still well and truly in the mix for making the play-offs, sitting behind sixth-placed Salford by just four points. The season definitely isn’t over for Leeds and it’ll be interesting to see how the players respond under Arthur over the next two months.

And finally, it’s London Broncos. Plenty of people were expecting Mike Eccles’ side to be in this position before a ball was kicked given the circumstances the club find themselves in: but one thing that can be certain is that they never throw the towel in when behind in games. The Broncos were good value against Leigh and caused the Leopards a few problems.

The Super League table after Round 18

