Leigh Leopards player ratings from London Broncos victory as tremendous trio stand out

Leigh Leopards kept their play-off hopes alive with a comfortable 36-6 victory over London Broncos on Friday night.

The win sees Adrian Lam’s Leopards move to within three points of seventh-placed Leeds Rhinos, who face Hull KR on Saturday afternoon: and to within seven points of sixth-placed Salford Red Devils, who lost to Huddersfield Giants on Friday evening. The Leopards have a game in hand on Salford, which is a rearranged game against reigning champions Wigan Warriors in August.

Unsurprisingly given the scoreline against London, there were a number of impressive displays for the Leopards. Love Rugby League was in attendance at the Leigh Sports Village: here’s the player ratings for a Leigh side making a late surge for the play-offs.

Zak Hardaker – 7

The former Man of Steel slotted in at fullback in the absence of Matt Moylan and did a stellar job. He made 20 carries, busting five tackles and linked up well with the rest of the spine. Hardaker was also on kicking duties, slotting four goals.

Darnell McIntosh – 8

The former Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC winger is starting to find his feet at Leigh now. He rose above opposite number Iliess Macani to score the opening try and made 143 metres from 18 carries.

Umyla Hanley – 7

The 22-year-old played in the slightly unfamiliar role of centre, with McIntosh and Josh Charnley on the wings and Hardaker moving to fullback: but Hanley didn’t put a foot wrong, making 10 carries and 15 tackles.

Ricky Leutele – 8

It was an explosive performance from the former Samoa international. Leutele scored Leigh’s third try thanks to a stunning flat ball from Lachlan Lam, whilst also coming up with an assist. He also made 14 tackles, with London struggling to bring him down. He also produced a rib-tickling tackle on Broncos fullback Josh Rourke in the first half.

Josh Charnley – 7

Charnley made his return to the team after a couple of weeks out with a rib injury: and it was a solid showing from the former England international. He got on the scoresheet to draw level with Maurice Richards in 31st place in the list of all-time scorers in the British game.

Gareth O’Brien – 8

O’Brien linked up well with Lam in the halves, and was at the heart of everything the Leopards did in attack. The 32-year-old made 15 carries and 17 tackles, coming up with seven kicks in general play. He also provided an assist.

Lachlan Lam – 9

It was a masterclass from the Papua New Guinea international, who dictated the game with his kicking, which Broncos boss Mike Eccles even admitting in his press conference that Leigh’s kicking had ‘destroyed’ his side at times. Lam scooped the man of the match award after making 17 carries, busting three tackles and making a clean break. Lam got on the scoresheet as well as providing two assists in what was an exceptional individual performance.

Tom Amone – 8

Powerhouse prop Amone didn’t play as many minutes as he we are used to seeing, with coach Lam opting to keep him off for most of the second half when the game was out of London’s reach. However, it was still a commanding display from Amone, who made 118 metres from 17 carries as well as making 19 tackles. The big man even got on the scoresheet!

Brad Dwyer – 8

The 31-year-old has quickly turned into a key player for Leigh following his move from neighbours Warrington Wolves earlier in the season. With starting hooker Edwin Ipape currently suspended, Dwyer stepped up to the plate and played big minutes against London. Dwyer made four runs from dummy half, adding zip to Leigh’s attack, whilst making 18 tackles.

Robbie Mulhern – 8

We’re running out of superlatives for Mulhern now. The England and Ireland international just keeps going and going, and going. Similar to Amone, he didn’t play as many minutes as he usually does, but he still made 130 metres from 14 carries to go alongside 18 tackles.

Kai O’Donnell – 9

The Australian has been one of the premier back-rowers in Super League for a couple of years now. He covered pretty much every blade of grass against the Broncos, making two clean breaks and busting three tackles as well as 22 tackles. An outstanding performance.

Frankie Halton – 9

Both of Leigh’s back-rowers, O’Donnell and Halton, were tremendous against London. Halton caused problems for London’s edge defenders with his 12 carries and, on the other side of the ball, he made 30 tackles. A big effort from the Ireland international.

John Asiata – 8

Leigh Leopards captain John Asiata in action in 2024

The Leopards captain hasn’t played much this year due to injury, but he hit top form against London, which was probably the game he needed as he gets himself back up to full fitness. Leigh’s attack was notably better when he was on the field because he links up with the spine seamlessly. He made 18 carries 14 tackles in what was a strong effort.

Bench

Owen Trout – 8

Trout has come into his own in recent weeks, and is showing some of his best form since he arrived at the club in the off-season from Huddersfield. The England Knights international produced a workmanlike display, making 11 carries and 19 tackles.

Jack Hughes – 7

Hughes is known for his high work rate, and he delivered that in spades against London, making 11 carries and 14 tackles in lesser minutes than we’re used to seeing from him. He got on the scoresheet thanks to a splendid assist from Lam.

Louis Brogan – 8

Brogan, who is a Leigh lad, put himself about when he came on. He got stuck in when defending, making 23 tackles whilst carrying the ball eight times. One of his best performances in a Leopards jersey to date.

Matt Davis – 7

Davis scored from showing good support play for a Leutele break. Nicknamed The Axe, Davis also made 16 tackles in the middle of the park. He’s a handy player to have on the bench given his versatility.

