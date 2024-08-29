Over 90 signings were made between the 12 Super League clubs ahead of the start of the 2024 season, and as usual, some of those have failed to impress up this year.

But who have been the worst signings of the season?

Below, we’ve taken a look at 10 whose moves haven’t gone to plan, in alphabetical order by surname…

Waqa Blake (St Helens)

Waqa Blake in action for St Helens in 2024

Joining from NRL outfit Parramatta Eels, outside-back Blake was Saints’ big off-season signing, but he hasn’t delivered anywhere near what most thought he would in terms of quality.

After a sluggish start to life at the Totally Wicked Stadium, he was dropped by boss Paul Wellens and improved for a few weeks upon returning to the side, but soon slumped back to the levels we saw at the beginning of the campaign. We’d be surprised to see his stay with the Red V extended beyond the end of the current campaign.

Fa’amanu Brown (Hull FC)

The first of three Hull signings on this list, Brown arrived at the MKM Stadium from the Newcastle Knights and penned a one-year deal. He featured eight times before terminating his contract, returning to Australia in mid-April on ‘compassionate grounds’.

Sent off in the second of those eight appearances at Warrington, a dismissal which was later proven incorrect, his time in Super League was forgettable, to say the least.

Brad Dwyer (Warrington Wolves)

Brad Dwyer in action during pre-season in 2024 for Warrington Wolves

Dwyer left Hull FC, made a return to Warrington, and departed the Wolves again without playing a competitive game. His only appearance for Sam Burgess’ side came in a pre-season friendly against Leigh, the club he joined on loan and then eventually made a permanent move to by mid-April.

The hooker has been exceptional for the Leopards this term, but having penned a two-year deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and left without featuring for them, it has to go down as a poor bit of business from the Wire. They – and Dwyer – were fortunate Leigh ended up needing a 9, to be honest.

Jayden Nikorima (Catalans Dragons)

This one isn’t performance related, because Nikorima was going well for Catalans up until his sudden exit in mid-July. The New Zealander had, along with two team-mates, skipped training to attend a concert and saw his contract terminated as a result.

The Dragons had handed him a two-year deal when he arrived from NRL outfit Melbourne Storm, so for him to not even complete a full 12 months of that contract was woeful. He’s excelling at Salford now.

David Nofoaluma (Salford Red Devils)

David Nofoaluma in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

Speaking of Salford… Nofoaluma joined the Red Devils just before the start of the season as a last-minute addition. They only handed him a one-year deal, but he arrived as Wests Tigers’ highest-ever try-scorer with almost 200 NRL appearances to his name and three international caps for Samoa.

On paper, the winger was a smart pickup, but he turned out to be anything but. Nofoaluma never settled over here, and after two appearances, he disappeared. The Greater Manchester outfit never actually confirmed his departure, but it’s widely understood he returned to Australia and is yet to link up with a new club. He’ll be a quiz question answer in a few years’ time.

Jayden Okunbor (Hull FC)

Another disasterclass of a signing from Hull came in the shape of Canterbury Bulldogs utility Okunbor, who penned a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium, but made just eight appearances before departing.

The 27-year-old – who clocked up just under 50 appearances at first-grade level Down Under before joining Hull – linked up with Championship outfit Bradford on loan before making that move a permanent one in early July.

Franklin Pele (Hull FC)

Liam Moore sends Hull FC’s Franklin Pele off during their Round 1 derby against Hull KR

Pele is also right up there with the worst of the lot on this list in terms of signings. Also joining Hull from the NRL, the ex-Canterbury prop never seemed to have his discipline in control. Sent off on debut for FC against bitter rivals Hull KR, he was also sin-binned just a few weeks later in a heavy defeat against Leigh.

The young forward managed eight appearances before being shipped out on loan to York, who he played two games for. Pele then made a permanent exit from the MKM Stadium in mid-June and linked up with Bradford. Genuinely one of the worst overseas signings Super League has seen in recent years.

Nixon Putt (Castleford Tigers)

Castleford have had success with Papua New Guinean players over the last couple of years, with Liam Horne and Sylvester Namo now firmly part of the furniture in Craig Lingard’s side. The same though can’t be said for Putt, who is reportedly set to depart the club at the end of the year and head home with his partner about to give birth to their second child.

The Mount Hagen native has never managed to become a mainstay in the Tigers’ side, making just seven appearances and spending time out on loan/dual-registration with both Newcastle Thunder and Batley Bulldogs. Putt penned a two-year deal at The Jungle, so it’ll go down as a bad bit of business if he does leave at the end of this season.

Ben Reynolds (Hull KR)

Ben Reynolds in action for Hull KR in 2024 – Image Credit: Hull KR

Reynolds has had quite the rollercoaster season since his departure from Leigh at the end of the 2023 campaign, now permanently back at Featherstone Rovers having also donned the shirts of both Hull KR and Hull FC this season. KR actually paid money to sign him on a permanent basis from Fev in February on a two-year deal.

The half-back made just two appearances for the Robins, and one of those was off the bench against bottom club London. A poor bit of business, with Reynolds departing on a permanent basis in mid-July.

Andre Savelio (Huddersfield Giants)

Savelio joined Huddersfield on a two-year deal from Hull FC ahead of this season, and due to quite a serious injury issue, he had to wait until mid-June to make his debut for the Giants.

What the forward has produced since has been woeful though. Sent off on that debut against Hull KR, he also saw red just a few weeks later at Leigh. Whoever is in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium next year will demand better from him.

