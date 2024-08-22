Wigan Warriors duo and Salford Red Devils star among top 10 Super League signings of the season

Over 90 signings were made between the 12 Super League clubs ahead of the start of the 2024 season, and as usual, a handful of those have lit up the competition this year.

But who has been the best signing of the season?

Below, we’ve ranked the top 10…

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Martin Offiah makes Great Britain admission as more details of Lions return emerge

10. Kruise Leeming (Wigan Warriors)

Kruise Leeming in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024

Had Leeming been more fortunate with injuries, he’d have been higher up this ranking. He’s only missed seven Super League games this year, but he’s been a big miss for Wigan whenever he’s not played – especially with so many injuries in that same #9 role.

It was great business from the Warriors to bring him back from the NRL having played for the Gold Coast Titans in 2023.

9. Rodrick Tai (Warrington Wolves)

Like many of the players who come over from Papua New Guinea, ex-PNG Hunters ace Tai was a bit of an unknown quantity. The centre took a few weeks to get going, but once he hit form, he’s never really looked back.

With 17 appearances to his name in a Warrington shirt so far, the 25-year-old has earned himself a new deal at The Halliwell Jones Stadium for 2025.

WIRE EXCLUSIVE: Warrington Wolves star left unable to eat and sleep after revealing details of gruesome injury

8. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

Herman Ese’ese salutes the Hull FC supporters following a game in 2024

New Zealand and Samoa international Ese’ese has been THE bright spark among the senior figures in Hull’s dressing room in what has been a dismal year for the club on the field.

The prop didn’t get off to the best of starts with his card on the opening night against Hull KR, but he’s been magnificent since then, in our opinion. On the rare occasions he’s unavailable, FC look even more lost and lacking than usual. His signing from the Dolphins is a rarity for the Airlie Birds over the last couple of years in the sense of being a positive bit of recruitment.

7. Daryl Clark (St Helens)

‘Daryl Clark’s on fire, running through the middle of the park‘. Saints fans echoing that chant around away ends up and down the country over the last few months has been evidence enough as to just how good Clark has been for them since his arrival from Warrington in the off-season.

The hooker was brought in to try and fill the boots of James Roby following the club legend’s retirement at the end of 2023. No one was ever going to be able to fully replace him, but Clark has gone some way to doing so – he’s got 12 try involvements (7T, 5A) in the space of 19 Super League appearances so far this year.

SAINTS: When every St Helens player will return from injury after fresh double blow to key pair

6. Brodie Croft (Leeds Rhinos)

Brodie Croft celebrates a try for Leeds Rhinos in 2024

Like Hull FC and Ese’ese, Leeds haven’t set the world alight very often in 2024, but when they have done, playmaker Croft has almost always been at the heart of it. In what has been a poor year at Headingley, he’s still managed to clock up 17 assists in 20 Super League appearances as well as scoring six tries of his own.

Big things were expected of the 2022 Man of Steel when the Rhinos signed him from Salford alongside Andy Ackers, not least because of the hefty fee which was needed to acquire the pair. Croft has delivered in abundance.

5. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Had KR boss Willie Peters persisted with Hiku at full-back for the entirety of 2024, we wouldn’t have had him anywhere near this list. When the veteran Kiwi international arrived from the North Queensland Cowboys and got handed the #1 shirt, those first few weeks were a nightmare for him.

Once he moved into the centres though, the Gisborne native excelled – and he’s been one of the top performers across the whole of Super League, so we’d be surprised if he’s not in the Dream Team reckoning. 14 tries and six assists in the league isn’t to be sniffed at, especially when he was playing in the wrong position for a handful of games.

ROBINS: ‘On fire’ – Hull KR boss Willie Peters tipped as potential NRL coach as bold Rovers squad claim made

4. Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards)

Matt Moylan in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

There’s no doubting Leigh signed Moylan to star alongside Lachlan Lam in the halves, but due to the obscene amount of injuries the Leopards have had to contend with in 2024, the Australian – now sidelined himself – has spent the majority of his first Super League season at full-back.

Nonetheless, wherever he’s slotted in since arriving from Cronulla Sharks, the Kangaroos international has impressed. Moylan has notched 15 assists in just 18 league appearances as well as scoring five tries. Once the Leythers have a healthy squad again next year, it’ll be incredibly exciting to see what he can do back in the halves.

3. Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)

Auburn-born Tanginoa was always a standout performer for Wakefield last season despite their struggles en-route to relegation. To bring him in, KR had to re-jig their quota spot situation and let Rhys Kennedy go, which seemed a gamble at the time, but in a high-flying Robins side, Tanginoa has shown exactly why he was worth the hassle which came with acquiring him.

Yet to miss a game in 2024 for Willie Peters’ side, and having recently ticked past the milestone of a century of Super League appearances, the 30-year-old had a huge hand in KR going from a good team to genuine title contenders.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Warrington Wolves ‘to finish top’ of Super League as Jon Wilkin tips new Grand Final winner

2. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Luke Thompson gives a thumbs up to the camera following a Wigan Warriors win in 2024

Thompson returned from the NRL and Canterbury Bulldogs with great expectation on his shoulders, but he’s delivered more than probably anyone believed he would. Whenever Wigan host their annual awards evening, we’d be shocked if he doesn’t leave with a whole host of accolades.

Seemingly named in our Team of the Week every single Monday, the Billinge-born prop just delivers week in, week out. Playing some absolutely huge minutes, and on the odd occasion a full 80 (!), he’s made over 500 tackles this season in Super League alone, including over 100 on the marker. A top, top player.

1. Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils)

Onto the man who takes the number one spot in our ranking – Macdonald. The centre has helped Salford’s attacking threat to move up a good few levels, whether that be via the danger he possesses with the ball in hand, or his ability to draw people out of the line.

His tally of 3081 metres made so far this season is the third-highest across the entirety of Super League, and that really is just the tip of the iceberg where his stats are concerned. It’s a joy to watch the 30-year-old, and we’d be gobsmacked if he’s not in the Super League Dream Team when that’s revealed in a few weeks.

When the Papua New Guinean departed Leeds, there’s no secret that the exit was on bad terms and it looked like he’d be leaving Super League for good. But the Red Devils and Paul Rowley convinced him to stay in the competition, and they’re so much better off for it.

RED DEVILS: Salford Red Devils’ star-studded line-up for 2025 if rumoured targets sign is outrageous