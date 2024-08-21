St Helens’ injury problems have worsened once again with the news that Curtis Sironen and James Bell have picked up fresh injury problems which could sideline them for a prolonged period.

Paul Wellens will be boosted by the return of Sione Mata’utia from injury this week, while Jonny Lomax will return from suspension. However, their injury list has again been lengthened with Sironen and Bell, who picked up knocks at the Magic Weekend.

Sironen has torn his soleus muscle which could rule him out for the next month, while Bell is set to have an injection on a back problem that could also sideline him for Saturday’s clash against Hull KR. Bell, however, has not yet been completely ruled out.

But with that in mind, here is the prognosis on every injured Saints player, and when they are due to return.

Curtis Sironen

As mentioned, Wellens confirmed the forward’s injury on Wednesday.

He said: “Curtis has got a bit of a soleus tear which unfortunately is going to be around four weeks to return to play. Curtis has been outstanding for us this year and played a lot of rugby. It’s disappointing that we’re going to miss him for a few weeks.”

James Bell

Wellens admitted they are ‘unsure’ of what the definitive prognosis is for Bell as things stand – with the Saints hoping his back reacts well to injections that could free him up to feature in their huge clash with the table-topping Robins on Saturday.

“We’re unsure,” he said. “He’s got a back problem that’s grumbling on. He’s a player we’ve asked a lot of and today as we speak, he’s en route to potentially getting injections in a troublesome back. If we get a great response there’s a chance he could play this week: but it’s unlikely.”

Mark Percival

Percival is managing an Achilles issue that the Saints hope will calm down in time for him to return to action before the Super League play-offs begin next month.

Daryl Clark

The Saints hooker suffered a fracture in his foot around ten days ago which was initially forecast to put him out of action for four to six weeks. That timescale remains unchanged: meaning Clark will hopefully be fit towards the end of the regular season.

Lewis Dodd

The same timeframe is applicable for scrum-half Dodd, who has an elbow ligament injury. The Saints hope he can play some part in the regular season before the play-offs.

Jack Welsby

The England international suffered a hamstring injury during the Saints’ recent defeat to Leigh Leopards which was projected to put him out of action for around six weeks.

Welsby is still hopeful of featuring before the play-offs, and returning to action in the final weeks of the regular season.

Konrad Hurrell

One player who will not feature again in 2024 though is Hurrell. The Tongan centre underwent neck surgery recently which ended his campaign.

