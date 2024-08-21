Hull KR coach Willie Peters has been spoken of as a potential NRL coach – with the Australian being described as ‘on fire’ with a squad few ‘expected to do anything’.

Peters has transformed the Robins since taking charge at the beginning of last season. They made the Challenge Cup final in 2023, reached the semi-finals this year and are now five wins away from a first trophy since 1985, with the club top of Super League going into the final stretches of the campaign.

And the work Peters has done has not gone unnoticed. On NRL360, the focus was on Benji Marshall at Wests Tigers and how he could potentially come under pressure at some point in 2025 if the Tigers continue to struggle next year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Warrington coach Sam Burgess’ name was thrown in the mix as a potential option for an NRL coaching role – before journalist James Hooper made the claim about Peters too.

Host Braith Anasta said of Marshall: “He deserves a full season next year. But there’s no doubt that if they struggle like they have for the majority of the season next year he’ll in trouble.”

Hooper then said: “Especially when you’ve got coaches like Sam Burgess over in England, having as much success as he is. Willie Peters is on fire over in England at the moment with a roster I don’t think anybody expected to do anything, so there’s always options.”

The claim about Rovers’ squad will certainly get supporters of the club talking, given the quality they possess and the progress the Robins have made in recent seasons.

However, any notion of Peters potentially heading to the NRL seems wide of the mark for now. Peters signed a new four-year contract earlier this year to keep him at the club until the end of the 2028 campaign.

So despite him being talked up back home, Peters almost certainly won’t be going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

