Wigan Warriors coach reveals fresh injury blow as Liam Farrell update provided

Ryan Hampshire may well have played his last game for Wigan after fracturing his arm, Warriors head coach Matt Peet has admitted.

A product of the Cherry and Whites academy, Hampshire has made 12 appearances for Peet’s side since returning for a second stint at the club in 2023.

Earning himself a new one-year deal for 2024 during their title-winning campaign last term, the utility back has featured nine times this season.

The latest of those nine appearances this term came in Wigan’s 30-4 defeat at Leeds on August 10, when he was forced off 36 minutes in.

Off-contract oncemore, and with a new deal not forthcoming, Hampshire wasn’t involved in the Warriors’ 20-0 victory against St Helens at Magic Weekend last time out.

And Peet, speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash with Hull FC at The Brick Community Stadium, has revealed the reason for Hampshire’s absence at Elland Road was an injury which will rule him out for the remainder of the year.

Admitting that Leeds game could well have been the 29-year-old’s last in a Wigan shirt, boss Peet said: “Ryan Hampshire had an x-ray following the Leeds game, and he’s got a fracture in his arm.

“You’re looking upwards of a couple of months for Ryan (to return to action). It could be, potentially (his last game). It’s really unfortunate for Ryan, but we’ll look after him regardless.

“I’m disappointed for Ryan on a personal level. He had a role to play this year and for one reason or another, it hasn’t quite clicked for him.

“He’s been carrying a few knocks, and then to finish the season with this injury is sad.

“He’s someone we’ve all got a lot of time for, and we’ll look after him until the end of this season and beyond as a friend.”

Elsewhere, Warriors skipper Liam Farrell was a late withdrawal from their Magic Weekend success last time out, pulling out after picking up a calf issue in the warm-up.

Peet delivered a very brief update on that, saying: “Liam Farrell had a scan on Monday.

“He has a low-grade pull on his calf, so he’ll be out a couple of weeks at least.”