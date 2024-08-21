Legendary former Great Britain winger Martin Offiah has backed the potential return of the Lions ahead of next year’s Ashes series in Australia.

It was reported by the Guardian last month that senior rugby league officials are considering reviving the Great Britain brand to replace England for next year’s tour down under to provide the international game with a much-needed boost.

England’s men are scheduled to visit Australia next year for three Test matches in the first Ashes series since 2003. The women’s side will play Australia in Las Vegas in March, before a two-Test series later in the year alongside the men.

Offiah, 58, would welcome the return of Great Britain with open arms, telling Love Rugby League: “I’d love to see it, of course I would.

“I was part of a golden era for Great Britain and went on three Lions tours. It’s hard enough beating Australia as Great Britain without diluting it down to England and all the other home nations.

“For the history and tradition of the GB brand, I think it would be fantastic to revive it. From a marketing point of view, it would be awesome to see the Union Jack flags on display in Australia again if and when it is Great Britain playing the Kangaroos.”

Talk of the Lions returning has Offiah all misty-eyed as he recalled the epic Ashes series down under in 1992, which the Aussies won 2-1.

Injuries wrought havoc on a tour that involved 38 players in the 17 matches played Down Under.

The tour was played between May and July and was the last to take place in the traditional summer timeline ahead of the Super League revolution in 1996.

Of the 17 games, three were played in Papua New Guinea, 10 in Australia and the last four in New Zealand. After losing the first Ashes Test 22-6 in Sydney, the Lions roared back to level the series with a 33-10 win in Melbourne.

Inspired by Garry Schofield, Great Britain were outstanding in the first half, which ended with them leading 22-0. Australia hit back but the tourists were in no need to be denied as they clinched a 33-10 victory.

After their sensational victory, the Lions received a personal letter from Prime Minister John Major on the eve of the deciding Test, commending them for their excellent performance in the second Test.

The final Test was held at Brisbane and Australia denied Great Britain what would have been their first Ashes success since 1970 with a 16-10 success.

Offiah remembered: “Beating Australia 33-10 marked a record victory for Great Britain over Australia that night.

“It was an incredible game and to bring back such an iconic brand now would be fantastic for me as an ex-player who wore the Lions jersey with great pride.

“If we go back to the concept of Great Britain then it’s definitely something that I would back.”

