Warrington Wolves ‘to finish top’ of Super League as Jon Wilkin tips new Grand Final winner

Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin has tipped Warrington Wolves to finish top of the three-way race to win the League Leader’s Shield: and has tipped a Grand Final that would guarantee a new champion in 2024.

The Super League season is set for one of its most compelling finishes in history. Three teams, Warrington, Wigan and current league leaders Hull KR, are in the race to finish top of the table.

Meanwhile, Leigh Leopards are putting together a late push to reach the Super League play-offs and are just three points behind St Helens, Salford and Catalans with five games remaining.

Wilkin, speaking on Sky Sports’ The Verdict on Wednesday, was asked who he thought would emerge victorious at the top of the table. His pick? Sam Burgess’ Wire, owing in no small part to their easier run-in compared to Wigan and Rovers.

He then proceeded to pick his top six, in order. He said: “Number one, Warrington Wolves. They’ve got the easiest run-in out of all those teams in the top six. Second will be Wigan Warriors, third will be Hull KR, fourth St Helens, fifth Salford and slipping to sixth will be Catalans Dragons.”

When asked who he would like to see reach Old Trafford, Wilkin admitted he would be delighted to see the Wire face the Robins – which would guarantee the competition a new winner for the first time in 20 years.

He said: “I’d love to see Hull KR get there, I think they deserve it. I’d love to see a Hull KR-Warrington Grand Final, just because of the story that we could tell about that.

“Probably those two but who knows. Wigan will have something to say, they will not be happy that they’re not top of the tree. They will want to get back and defend their title.”

Wilkin also insisted while he felt Wigan and St Helens could also go all the way, he couldn’t confidently back the chances of Salford or Catalans. He said: “I can’t see it being Salford or Catalans. It’s going to come from that top four: Warrington, Hull KR, Wigan and St Helens – any of those four could win it.

That’s the beauty of Super League this year, we don’t know. The 2024 Super League has delivered for not knowing, for being uncertain every week and having jeopardy.”

