Super League play-off dates revealed as more details emerge on run-in

The dates and times for this year’s Super League play-offs have been confirmed as the race to the Grand Final at Old Trafford gathers pace.

Following the conclusion of Round 23 over the weekend, there are just four more rounds remaining of the regular Super League campaign before the play-offs get underway.

The first play-off eliminator (4th vs 5th) gets underway on Friday, September 27, with the second eliminator (3rd vs 6th) being played on the following day.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals will take place the following week. The first semi will be held on Friday, October 4, which is followed by the second semi-final the next day on October 5.

And, as previously known, the Super League Grand Final will be staged at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12, with a 6pm kick-off.

Every game of the Super League play-offs will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with two games also being shown on the BBC.

Below are everything we know about the 2024 Super League play-offs so far, including key dates, kick-off times and TV coverage..

Super League play-off details

Eliminator 1 – Friday, September 27

4th place vs 5th place – Sky Sports (8pm)

Eliminator 2 – Saturday, September 28

3rd place vs 6th place – Sky Sports and BBC Sport (5:30pm)

Semi-final 1 – Friday, October 4

2nd place vs highest ranked eliminator winner – Sky Sports (8pm)

Semi-final 2 – Saturday, October 5

1st place vs lowest ranked eliminator winner – Sky Sports and BBC Sport (5:30pm)

Grand Final – Saturday, October 12

Semi-final 1 winner vs semi-final 2 winner – Sky Sports (6pm)

