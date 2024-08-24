NextGen: Meet the Leeds Rhinos youngster who rejected a football career to become a Super League star

Tom Nicholson-Watton made his Super League debut for Leeds Rhinos in the final game of last season, coming off the bench in a 46-0 home win over Castleford Tigers.

It was a special moment for the prop and fellow Academy graduate Alfie Edgell, who also came on to make his bow under the lights at Headingley.

Nicholson-Watton has enjoyed more first-team experience this season in addition to a loan spell in the Championship with York Knights – and the forward starred for the Rhinos on Friday night as they defeated Catalans Dragons to keep their Super League play-off hopes alive.

Love Rugby League assesses the front-rower’s early impact and potential as he bids to become a first-team regular at Headingley.

Background

Despite being a keen footballer a youngster, Nicholson-Watton chose rugby after impressing at both Guiseley Rangers and Stanningley.

He attracted the interest of numerous clubs but opted for Leeds Rhinos, his hometown team who he grew up dreaming of playing for.

Signed up to the Rhinos scholarship in 2018, the prop went on to captain Mark Butterill’s side in 2019, playing five games and scoring two tries in his final season before he stepped up to the Academy.

He was a regular for Chev Walker’s side, starting on the bench for his first two matches in 2020. He made his first start against Bradford at Headingley before the Covid lockdown, but back in action in 2021, he only played four games due to injury, scoring one try in the opening match against London Broncos.

Nicholson-Watton was a Reserves player in 2022 and then featured in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge during pre-season before going on to play six times for the Reserves in 2023.

He also had the opportunity to play out on loan at Keighley Cougars and impressed during his six outings towards the end of the Championship season.

Nicholson-Watton has also represented England Under-16s and Yorkshire Academy, underlining the talent which saw him make his first-team debut for Leeds last September.

Style of play – rugged but also a skilful footballer

Although not the tallest, Nicholson-Watton is nevertheless a rugged, no-nonsense forward who is also blessed with deft handling skills and rugby intelligence.

He has also shown impressive character and no little desire to persevere and overcome injuries to finally make his senior bow just three months before his 21st birthday.

It was a fitting reward for his resilience and outstanding attitude, and recognition of his talent. One of many highly-rated youngsters at the club, Nicholson-Watton then signed a two-year deal to keep him at the Rhinos until at least the end of next season.

He showcased his potential again when featuring for the first time under Brad Arthur in the thumping win over Wigan at Headingley.

“I didn’t know heaps about Tom or Ben Littlewood [who made his senior debut in the Wigan game] in terms of how they came through the system here at Leeds Rhinos,” Arthur told Love Rugby League.

“But I feel that’s probably been an advantage to me and the group in that I’ve come in with no preconceived ideas. I’ve just judged everyone on what they’re doing right now and the things that I’ve asked them to do.”

Nicholson-Watton was recalled from his loan spell at York earlier this year and featured under Rohan Smith this year before Arthur decided to give him a chance against Wigan.

“Tom was playing out in the Championship and I gave him a few things that I wanted to see as part of the style of footie that we wanted to play,” Arthur explained.

“I said if he did that then he would get an opportunity and he’s done that, hence why I picked him against Wigan. Since I came here, some guys have stepped forward and said they want to play – Tom is one of them.

“What I like about Tom is that he’s tough. His effort is good, he’s not shy of the collision and he trains hard. He’s just one of those players who the rest of the guys like to play with and that’s usually a good indication.

“We’re pleased with the progress that Tom is making.”

Player profile

Name: Tom Nicholson-Watton

Date of birth: 13/12/2002

Position: Prop

Senior debut: Castleford Tigers (H), 22/09/2023

Honours: England Academy, Yorkshire Academy

