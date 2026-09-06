The penultimate Super League team of the week is in – and unsurprisingly, it’s dominated by one team in particular this week.

After they moved to the brink of securing another League Leaders’ Shield, it’s Wigan Warriors who shine in this week’s 13 – claiming almost half of the spots in the side!

But some of the other big winners from the round are also included. Here’s the players we’ve settled on..

1. Caleb Aekins

The Bradford Bulls fullback is our man in the number one shirt this week after an impressive showing in pretty awful conditions on Thursday night at Odsal. Aekins was Bradford’s standout in their win over Castleford Tigers.

2. Austin Daniel

Be warned – it’s a Wigan-heavy team this week! We’re starting with a player who only came in at the last minute to feature in young winger Daniel. He didn’t look out of place with or without the ball with strong carries, excellent work under the high ball and a superb assist for the man who follows him in this week’s team..

3. Adam Keighran

It’s hard to leave anyone who scores a hat-trick out – so by default, Adam Keighran makes the cut. But he would have been included anyway without the tries after another accomplished display from one of Super League’s most improved players in 2026.

4. Umyla Hanley

Hanley has been magnificent all season long, and he continued his excellent form with a brilliant display in Leigh’s win over St Helens. His two tries alone were worth the admission fee.

5. Paul Ulberg

One of several players who has gone under the radar this season, Ulberg was very impressive for Sylvain Houles’ side in the win over Hull FC on Friday evening.

6. Bevan French

French, as he so often does, grabbed the headlines on Saturday night at Headingley. He was dazzling once again and showed why he reserves his very best performances for the biggest games.

7. Harry Smith

An absolute masterclass in scrum-half play from Smith on Saturday night. He was arguably the standout performer in Wigan’s win over Leeds which took them to the brink of top spot.

8. Paul Vaughan

A blockbuster performance from the veteran forward who gave York a huge lift in returning to the side for their win over Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.

9. Jez Litten

Looked very much to the player we all know he can be during Rovers’ win over Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

10. Joe Ofahengaue

It was yet another scintillating and standout performance from a player who is, at this stage, a certainly for the Super League Dream Team later this month.

11. Isaiah Vagana

He’s been one of the standout forwards in Super League in 2026 – and Wakefield Trinity star Vagana was hugely influential for Daryl Powell’s side on Saturday with two tries as the hosts took a significant step towards a top four finish.

12. Oli Partington

Another absolutely colossal performance in the pack from one of English rugby league’s standout forwards in 2026. Has to be on the plane for the World Cup later this year.

13. Kaide Ellis

Back to his best.