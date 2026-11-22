Former Super League duo Shaun Ainscough and Pauli Pauli have both starred for amateur rugby union sides in recent weeks, donning a shirt for Leigh RUFC and Bradford Salem, respectively.

Born and bred in Wigan, Ainscough – who will turn 37 next week – is a product of his boyhood club’s youth system.

Having joined the Warriors from local club Wigan St Judes as a youngster, he marked his professional debut with a try against Castleford Tigers back in February 2009.

The winger also went on to play in Super League for both Cas and Bradford Bulls, and having eventually dropped into the lower tiers of the pyramid, hung up his boots in 2021 following a stint at Rochdale Hornets.

With games also on his CV for Widnes Vikings, Whitehaven and Batley Bulldogs, Ainscough’s professional career in league saw him score a total of 113 tries in 206 appearances across all competitions.

Five years on from his retirement, Saturday brought his debut for Leigh RUFC, who were 28-7 winners away against Glossop RUFC in the Counties 2 ADM Lancashire & Cheshire division, the eighth tier of the British union pyramid.

Pauli Pauli enjoys stint in union during off-season

Elsewhere, veteran prop Pauli Pauli was also a winner on Saturday with Bradford Salem, playing his part in a 33-22 victory away at Wath Upon Dearne.

Former NRL and Super League powerhouse Pauli will continue his league career in 2027 having agreed a deal to join Championship outfit Dewsbury Rams, but has been keeping himself busy in the 15-a-side code during the off-season.

The win at Wath Upon Dearne brought the 32-year-old’s fifth consecutive appearance for Salem, who compete in the Regional 2 North East division, two rungs higher than Leigh RUFC at the sixth tier of the pyramid.

Silverdale-born Pauli boasts 48 NRL appearances on his CV having worn the colours of both Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights at first-grade level Down Under before arriving in the UK as he joined Wakefield Trinity in 2018.

Going on to join Salford, who he was a try-scorer for in the 2020 Challenge Cup final, he has also played for York Knights, Doncaster and Hunslet: chalking up 167 appearances in the British game and scoring 38 tries in the process.

The forward also has a game apiece on his CV for both the City New South Wales side and the Combined Nations All Stars, donning a shirt for the latter against England back in 2021 during his time at Salford.