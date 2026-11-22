Kieran Rush has secured a deal Down Under for 2027 following his departure from Huddersfield Giants: though his destination remains unknown.

Five-time Jamaica international Rush is a product of Huddersfield’s youth system and made his first-team bow in their colours back in May 2023 against Leigh Leopards.

The 24-year-old featured 39 times across all competitions in total for the Giants before being released at the end of the 2026 campaign, with his sole try coming against Salford Red Devils.

Rush also led community club Moldgreen ARLFC, and it is they who have confirmed the departure of their head coach ahead of a move to Australia.

Released Huddersfield Giants star Kieran Rush lands move Down Under

Able to play as a hooker or in the halves, Rush – who is the brother of Super League referee Liam – was born in Dewsbury, but represents Jamaica on the international stage via his heritage.

Under his tutelage, Moldgreen won back-to-back promotions and are set to enter the National Conference come 2027.

Their Facebook post begins: “After an incredible few years at Moldgreen ARLFC, it’s time for us to say a massive thank you and wish our head coach, Kieran Rush, all the very best as he heads off to Australia for his next adventure.

“It’s difficult to put into words just how much has been achieved during the time Kieran has been part of this club… none of this happens without the commitment, hard work and belief of the people behind the scenes, and Kieran has been a massive part of that journey.

“More importantly, you’ve helped build something bigger than just a rugby team. You’ve helped create a club, a culture and a group of people who genuinely want to push Moldgreen forward.”

Rush represented Jamaica at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022 before he had played a game at senior level for Huddersfield.

Including matches played on loan/dual-registration for Swinton Lions, Rochdale Hornets, Keighley Cougars, Dewsbury Rams and Halifax Panthers, he has made a total of 63 professional club appearances, scoring two tries and kicking 23 goals.

Moldgreen’s Facebook post concludes: “On behalf of everyone at Moldgreen ARLC, thank you for the time, effort, dedication and memories. We hope you look back on your time with us as proudly as we do.

“Australia is getting a good one, but remember, once Green and Gold, always Green and Gold!

“Have an amazing time, enjoy every minute and make the most of the opportunity.

“You’ll always have a home at Moldgreen.”