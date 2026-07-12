It’s been another amazing weekend of Super League – with some huge results for teams at both the top and bottom of the competition.

And some of the standout performers have been included in our latest Team of the Week, with a few more very unlucky to miss out! Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity and Toulouse were three of the highest profile victors and unsurprisingly, they get plenty of love.

But there’s also some shout-outs for some players from other teams too. Here’s the 13 we’ve gone for..

1. Olly Ashall-Bott (Toulouse)

Leigh’s David Armstrong was very good – but Olly Ashall-Bott was even better. Involved in no fewer than five tries in the thumping and historic win over St Helens, the Toulouse fullback is arguably the best English number one out there right now..

2. David Nofoaluma (York Knights)

The winger has been one of the signings of the season, and he was once again on top form for York on Thursday night as they defeated Hull FC.

3. Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

Our Leigh inclusion this week is a player who is rapidly becoming one of the standout centres in Super League – Leopards star Umyla Hanley, who caught the eye against Castleford.

4. Waqa Blake (Bradford Bulls)

The centre has been one of the Bulls’ classiest operators so far in 2026 – and he was at his brilliant best on Friday night as Kurt Haggerty’s side picked up a huge win against bottom side Huddersfield Giants.

5. Ethan Ryan (Bradford Bulls)

The other half of Bradford’s wing-centre pairing also makes the cut after another try on Friday. He, without many really noticing, is having a pretty decent season back with his hometown club – with Ryan now in double figures for tries in 2026.

6. Brodie Croft (Leeds Rhinos)

It’s not too often that a Leeds half-back takes the spotlight off Jake Connor, but that’s exactly what happened on Saturday evening in Perpignan as Brodie Croft stole the show with a wonderful hat-trick to keep the Rhinos four points clear at the Super League summit.

7. Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

With so many key players out injured, the onus was on Wigan’s general to deliver – and he duly did that with a measured display sprinkled with some genuine moments of class as Matt Peet’s side kept up the pressure on Leeds Rhinos at the top.

8. Caius Faatili (Wakefield Trinity)

It’s an all Wakefield prop combination for us this week! Their pack really laid the foundation for the big win at league leaders Hull KR – with two-try star Caius Faatili an obvious inclusion after Saturday afternoon’s triumph at Craven Park.

9. Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

With an honourable mention to both of Wakefield’s hookers, Harvey Smith and Tyson Smoothy, we’re just going to give the nod to Brad O’Neill – who was sensational with and without the ball during that impressive and spirited victory over Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

10. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

The England international joins Faatili in the front row after another blockbuster display. What a season he and his team-mates are having right now.

11. Mathieu Jussaume (Toulouse)

The back rower has quietly been one of Toulouse’s standouts so far in 2026 but he catapulted into the spotlight on Sunday with a stunning hat-trick as the French side inflicted a first ever nilling at home on St Helens in the Super League era.

12. Chris Hankinson (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeds’ Mr Reliable makes the cut once again after starring the second row in the win over Catalans Dragons. Does a job no matter where he is asked to play every single week.

13. Taylor Kerr (Wigan Warriors)

A(nother) star is born. Kerr scored his first Wigan Warriors try in the hugely impressive win over Warrington Wolves and it seems he will be a regular part of Matt Peet’s plans for a long, long time to come based on what he has delivered so far since making his debut. What a talent.