St Helens’ 46-0 loss against Toulouse Olympique on Sunday afternoon was their heaviest-ever defeat at the BrewDog Stadium, with plenty of unwanted history created.

The number of first-teamers currently sidelined through injury sits in double figures, but what was served up by Paul Rowley’s side on Sunday against Super League new boys Toulouse was enough to produce boos from the Saints faithful.

Having attempted to rally the side a number of times during a dire first half which ended with the visitors 20-0, the boo boys began at the hooter.

And those boos only grew throughout a second half which offered little reason for encouragement as Olympique scored a further 26 unanswered points.

The 46-0 defeat is the club’s heaviest-ever loss in any competition at their current home, which they have occupied since 2012.

In Super League alone, that record had been held by Hull KR’s 42-6 victory on Merseyside in 2024, by a 36-point margin.

NRL heavyweights South Sydney Rabbitohs also beat Saints 39-0 in their own backyard in the World Club Challenge back in 2015.

But both of those have now been decimated, and it’s not the only unwanted record that was picked up on a day to forget for all of a Saints persuasion.

Unwanted history created by Saints in dire Toulouse defeat

Only rivals Wigan have ever won a Super League game away against Saints by a bigger margin than Toulouse’s 46-0 success, with that coming in May 1997 when the Warriors were 65-12 victors at Knowsley Road, a 53-point margin of defeat for the Red V.

Sunday’s mammoth defeat did though see Saints fail to score at home in Super League for the first time ever in the competition’s 31-season history.

It was also the club’s first nilling at home in any league game since 1980, a whopping 46 years ago.

Amid all of the unwanted records which tumbled during the defeat to Toulouse, among the most concerning statistics for Paul Rowley will be that Saints have now slipped out of the Super League play-off spots.

Leigh Leopards had been behind Rowley’s side on points difference alone ahead of Sunday’s game following their home victory over Castleford Tigers 24 hours prior.

But the margin of defeat on Sunday was wide enough to see Saints slip beneath the Leopards, and with a tough run-in to come, Saints’ proud record of never finishing outside of the Super League play-off spots would appear to be at serious risk.