Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell does not believe changes are needed to the Super League schedule, but instead wants the matchday squad to grow in size for the benefit of the competition.

This week, the topic of player welfare has come to the fore due to the number of injuries clubs are having to contend with right the way across the competition.

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet and Warrington Wolves counterpart Sam Burgess both voiced their frustrations and concerns ahead of Friday night’s clash between the two sides, with a combined 19 first-team stars sidelined.

Hull KR boss Willie Peters then made his feelings clear on the matter, agreeing with Burgess that bye rounds must be introduced into the Super League schedule for the good of the players as well as the product on offer to supporters.

Leigh Leopards’ Adrian Lam argued against change, insisting the competition’s format allows for entertainment aplenty, and went as far as saying he’d have more games in the calendar if he could.

Now, Wakefield chief Powell has offered an alternative fix.

‘You never want to have injuries, but if that happens, then your young players get exposed a bit more’

Powell’s Trinity side travel to Craven Park this weekend, where Peters’ Hull KR lie in store in a big battle at the top end of the Super League table.

Young playmaker Myles Lawford will make his Super League debut as he lines up for Wakefield, with half-backs Mason Lino and Jack Sinfield both currently sidelined.

Speaking in Friday morning’s pre-match press conference about the scheduling debate amid player welfare concerns across the competition, experienced head Powell said: “I think it’s fine, we get games off.

“If you get to the Challenge Cup final, I can see it from that perspective.

“But that’s what you get from being successful.

“I would look at it from a different angle. If you look at the amount of young players that have got opportunities for Wigan, in particular, look what they’re doing there… they’re getting players exposure to the highest level of Super League.

“We’re always wanting to grow young players. We get (to give) another young player (a opportunity) this week… Kian (McGann) played the other week and we’ve got a couple of young players who are getting opportunities.

“That’s the beauty of it, for me. You never want to have injuries, but if that happens, then your young players get exposed a bit more.”

‘The beauty of rugby league is that it’s long, it’s tough and you’ve got to be durable’

Then came Powell’s theory on having an extended bench, with sides in Super League currently only able to name a 17-man matchday squad in addition to an 18th man, who can only be used in extenuating circumstances.

Wakefield boss Powell detailed: “We should change the substitutes so you can have more younger players on your bench, I think it gives coaches confidence.

“Sometimes it (playing younger players) is forced on them, but sometimes it gives you confidence because you’ve got an extended bench, which falls into the player welfare (debate) as well.

“The beauty of rugby league is that it’s long, it’s tough and you’ve got to be durable.

“If you’re successful, you have to cop a little bit, but that’s a cross you have to bear, I suppose.

“You might put some stipulations in on young players, but I just think it puts them in the environment and it gives them opportunities.

“I haven’t nailed exactly how it would look, but I think there would be something in that.

“What they do in the NRL is an extended bench with different positions on there, and that could definitely be something here which could help to develop young players.

“I certainly think the amount of young players that have got exposure this year (is great).

“Wigan chose to do it in one game and then have been forced to do it (through injuries), and the young players are standing up for them, for sure.”

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