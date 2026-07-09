After the drama of Magic Weekend, Super League returns to a regular schedule with Round 18 of the season – and we think there are definitely going to be some surprises.

With two huge clashes that could swing the race for the play-offs, here’s how we think all seven games will play out..

York Knights v Hull FC

Thursday night begins with a game between two teams who are out of the running for the play-offs, but who have different needs for a victory, you could argue.

York have won back-to-back games and are under far less pressure than Hull – who have improved of late without doubt, but really need a victory here in a game they will go off as favourites in.

We think they’ll do it – but not without a big fight from a rapidly improving Knights.

Prediction: Hull FC by 6

Huddersfield Giants v Bradford Bulls

There is a hugely intriguing West Yorkshire derby on Friday night – again between two teams who aren’t necessarily in the play-off race, but who have a different need for a victory.

The pressure is not so much on Bradford as it is on Huddersfield. The Giants will fall eight points behind the Bulls if they slip up again – and we think that’s exactly what will happen.

Prediction: Bradford Bulls by 8

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

The main event on Friday night is a captivating game between two hugely injury-hit sides, and two teams who are in the hunt for the top two come the end of the season.

Both teams are being hit seriously hard with setbacks, but home advantage for Wigan could be key as they return to the Brick. They showed last week they can battle through against the odds and while it’ll be tougher here, we think they’ll have just enough to get past the Wire.

Prediction: Wigan Warriors by 4

Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers

Saturday’s triple header starts with Leigh looking to continue their push towards the play-offs – and this feels like one of the easier games to predict: on paper, at least!

Leigh are improving week on week and Castleford showed last week that if they’re off it, they can be seriously off it. This looks likely to be another impressive and statement win for the Leopards.

Prediction: Leigh Leopards by 10

Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity

The standout game on Saturday sees another two teams with genuine top two aspirations lock horns at Craven Park.

Wakefield and Hull KR both picked up hugely important victories at Magic Weekend to stay firmly in the driving seat for a play-off spot. This one will be tight and tense we think: and we’re tipping Daryl Powell’s Trinity to pick up what would be a statement victory on the road..

Prediction: Wakefield Trinity by 2

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

On the face of it, the runaway Super League leaders travelling to an out of sorts Catalans side who were just hammered by Toulouse last weekend is quite a formality to predict.

But Leeds haven’t just had a rough time of it on their last few visits to Perpignan – they’ve actually failed to score a single point.

However, we think that run will come to an end and the form book will play out as many expect. Leeds to win.

Prediction: Leeds Rhinos by 12

St Helens v Toulouse Olympique

The final game of the weekend is hugely intriguing. St Helens simply need a win, but they’re ravaged by injuries and as it stands, appear to have just one fit senior prop in the shape of new signing Daniel Suluka-Fifita.

Toulouse will be buoyed by the manner of their win over Catalans last weekend too, and they’ll definitely run the Saints close. However, Paul Rowley’s side will win: just!

Prediction: St Helens by 2