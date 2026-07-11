Wakefield Trinity player ratings as ‘new David Fifita’ shines

Matthew Shaw
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Josh Rourke on the attack for Wakefield Trinity in the win over Hull KR.

Josh Rourke on the attack for Wakefield Trinity in the win over Hull KR.

Wakefield Trinity picked up a massive victory over Hull KR as they prevailed at Craven Park 20-6. An outstanding performance through the middle saw them prevail and strengthen their top six push. Here are the player ratings.

Josh Rourke – 7: Not perfect but came up with some massive plays for his team when under pressure.

Lachlan Walmsley – 6: Took brave carries. Got whacked plenty but always put his hand up.

Cam Scott – 6: His edge was dependable and he played a part in that.

Will Tate – 5: Not his day on a return to his former club.

Tom Johnstone – 6: Didn’t see a lot of the ball by his own standards but got through work.

Tyson Smoothy – 7: Went into an unfamiliar position and did a brilliant job in tough circumstances. Loses a point for not finding touch with a penalty.

Jake Trueman – 7: A steady presence for his team all evening.

Mike McMeeken – 8: Enormous minutes in the head. Herculean effort from the captain.

Harvey Smith – 8: Got his start and took it with both hands, scoring early on. Some talent.

Ky Rodwell – 7: Got a sin bin for a professional foul but his work rate was excellent.

Isaiah Vagana – 6: A threat but threw some poor offloads that hurt his side.

Matty Storton – 7: Solid performance on his return to his former club.

Jazz Tevaga – 8: Absolutely everywhere. Celebrate everything, brought more energy than his KR rivals.

Jay Pitts – 7: Back in the side after an ankle injury, welcome.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele – 7: Such a nuisance with his carries. Ensured Wakefield rolled Rovers.

Caius Faatili – 9: Two tries for Captain Chaos. Hull KR could not deal with him.

Myles Lawford – 5: Got in the mix from when he got on the field, tried hard.

Rugby League News Wakefield Trinity

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