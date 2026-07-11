Wakefield Trinity player ratings as ‘new David Fifita’ shines

Wakefield Trinity picked up a massive victory over Hull KR as they prevailed at Craven Park 20-6. An outstanding performance through the middle saw them prevail and strengthen their top six push. Here are the player ratings.

Josh Rourke – 7: Not perfect but came up with some massive plays for his team when under pressure.

Lachlan Walmsley – 6: Took brave carries. Got whacked plenty but always put his hand up.

Cam Scott – 6: His edge was dependable and he played a part in that.

Will Tate – 5: Not his day on a return to his former club.

Tom Johnstone – 6: Didn’t see a lot of the ball by his own standards but got through work.

Tyson Smoothy – 7: Went into an unfamiliar position and did a brilliant job in tough circumstances. Loses a point for not finding touch with a penalty.

Jake Trueman – 7: A steady presence for his team all evening.

Mike McMeeken – 8: Enormous minutes in the head. Herculean effort from the captain.

Harvey Smith – 8: Got his start and took it with both hands, scoring early on. Some talent.

Ky Rodwell – 7: Got a sin bin for a professional foul but his work rate was excellent.

Isaiah Vagana – 6: A threat but threw some poor offloads that hurt his side.

Matty Storton – 7: Solid performance on his return to his former club.

Jazz Tevaga – 8: Absolutely everywhere. Celebrate everything, brought more energy than his KR rivals.

Jay Pitts – 7: Back in the side after an ankle injury, welcome.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele – 7: Such a nuisance with his carries. Ensured Wakefield rolled Rovers.

Caius Faatili – 9: Two tries for Captain Chaos. Hull KR could not deal with him.

Myles Lawford – 5: Got in the mix from when he got on the field, tried hard.