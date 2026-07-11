Jai Field missed Wigan’s win against Warrington Wolves on Friday night through tightness in his lower back, Warriors head coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

Wigan already had a host of injuries to contend with as they prepared for their Super League clash against Wire, with rumours then swirling on gameday of star full-back Field’s absence.

Those rumours proved to be true, and when the teamsheets landed at The Brick Community Stadium, the Australian’s name was absent.

Replacement Josh Cartwright went on to be crowned Player of the Match after a terrific individual display, with the Cherry and Whites overcoming the odds as they came from behind to win 30-18.

And there would appear to be positive news on Field ahead of next weekend’s trip to basement boys Huddersfield Giants.

‘W e decided to back Josh’

Field’s replacement, youth product Cartwright, scored Wigan’s first try in the Round 18 clash against Wire before going on to pull off a crucial late try-saving tackle on Ewan Irwin.

Post-match, head coach Peet explained: “Jai was a bit tight in his lower back.

“Obviously, it’s been a short turnaround and I think if the game was later in the weekend, he would have played.

“But we decided to back Josh. He’s been playing really well in the reserves for a while, he’s a livewire and he showed that tonight.”

Elsewhere, Friday night’s game saw the shock return of front-rower Luke Thompson, who was forced off a fortnight ago against Hull FC.

The initial prognosis for Thompson’s return was six weeks, but having missed only Wigan’s Magic Weekend victory against former club St Helens, the prop returned to action off the bench.

Peet detailed: “(The prognosis was) six weeks with (damage to) foot ligaments.

“He said he would try and get it down, and last week on the day of the game, the news was positive from the physios.

“It was all based on his pain tolerance, I expected six weeks and he turned it around, missing one game. He’s very diligent, and probably was playing through a bit of pain.

“I thought he was excellent, and I thought his carries brought a real punch. I made a fuss of him in the changing rooms because he didn’t have to do that, there was no expectation for him to do it.

“But he said earlier in the week he was good to go.”