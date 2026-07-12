Toulouse boss Sylvain Houles believe England should take Olympique’s star man Olly Ashall-Bott to the Rugby League World Cup this autumn rather than St Helens’ Jack Welsby.

Widnes-born Ashall-Bott – who joined French outfit Toulouse back in 2022 – has been a shining star for Toulouse throughout this season so far following their return to Super League.

Sunday afternoon saw him shine brightly again as Houles’ side dismantled a Saints side which included full-back Welsby, winning 46-0.

Toulouse inflicted Saints’ biggest-ever defeat at the BrewDog Stadium on them, and also became the first side since 1980 to nil the Red V in a league game in their own backyard.

And after a dazzling 80 minutes from Ashall-Bott, head coach Houles was in no doubt as to who he’d be taking to this autumn’s World Cup, which takes place Down Under across Australia and Papua New Guinea.

‘The coach of England should look at him. I think today, when you compare both full-backs, I know which I would take’

Midway through last month, England’s new head coach Brian McDermott named an extended 38-man performance squad.

14-time international Welsby is yet to really hit any sort of form this season, but was included among that 38, while Ashall-Bott was overlooked.

After Toulouse’s win at Saints, boss Houles admitted: “Yes, he (Ashall-Bott) was disappointed (not to be included in England’s 38-man squad).

“With the season he’s having, I think the coach of England should look at him.

“I think today, when you compare both full-backs, I know which I would take (to the World Cup), but that’s just me.”

Set to turn 29 in November, Ashall-Bott recently penned a new deal with Olympique which will see him remain at the Stade Ernest-Wallon until the end of 2030.

The North West native has now scored 52 tries in 86 appearances for the French club, with games also on his CV for hometown club Widnes, North Wales Crusaders, London Broncos, Salford, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity.

On his full-back attempting to catch the eye of England boss McDermott over the next few months, Houles said: :He’s not looking at that, he wants to enjoy footy and that’s what he’s doing.

“Every player wants to represent their country, so he will have it, but he knows he can only play well and perform and make Brian McDermott interested in him.

“Very soon, he can be French (and represent France through residency rules)!”