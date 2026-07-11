Bradford Bulls enter the final third of the season able to look up the table rather than down it. That, in itself, counts as success for Kurt Haggerty’s side.

Victory over Huddersfield on Friday night was their sixth league win in a year that has ticked so many boxes on and off the field for the former Super League champions.

The Bulls are on the up; that much is clear to see. But how high is the ceiling? That is the question.

With the promise of further investment into their playing squad and the lure of a trip to Las Vegas, Bradford have the ability to attract players that can move them up the league next year.

The issue is whether they can do enough business to make a serious push for the play-offs or not.

Recruitment is key

While the Bulls are currently tenth in the league, they’re ten points off the top six, a gap you’d expect will rise before the end of the season. That’s a lot of ground to make up in one recruitment cycle.

Their six wins have all come against bottom half teams, and against the sides in the top half, their average margin of defeat is 24.66. They are very much competing to be the best of a pack that is a long, long way off the best.

They got their first away win of the season against Huddersfield Giants, but even that wasn’t as convincing as the scoreline suggests. The Bulls, even by the admission of their own head coach, were not great. In reality, had they played a side not comfortably bottom of the league, they would likely have come out on the other side of the result.

Performances on the road and their discipline are the key areas they need to fix. They have conceded the most penalties (129) in the competition and, barring Hull FC (123), there isn’t another team even close to that number.

All that said, most Bulls fans would have snapped your hand off for a tenth-placed finish at the start of the season, and the likelihood is most internally would have too. This was a squad in which around half of its players started the season with limited or no Super League experience to their name, they will be better for that.

A tough period ahead

They’ll hope the final third of the season showcases that. They now have six consecutive games against top half sides and if they can bring that margin of defeat down, it will show progress and give hope that next year could see them flirt with the play-offs.

Ultimately, recruitment will determine a lot of that. Bradford have some good players, with Jayden Nikorima clearly their star, but they need more quality around him. If they can get that while continuing to develop young talent, the Bulls could do some damage next year.

Sam Eseh and Cam Scott have been brought in so far. More are needed, but this recruitment cycle could either really take them to the next level, or see them plateau. A big few months await.