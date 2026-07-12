St Helens boss Paul Rowley delivered a short but measured response when asked about his side being booed at the conclusion of their 46-0 home drubbing against Toulouse Olympique.

Sunday afternoon saw Saints fall to their heaviest-ever home defeat at the BrewDog Stadium, beaten all ends up by Super League new boys Toulouse.

French outfit Olympique raced into a 20-0 half-time lead, and when the hooter sounded for the break, boos reigned down onto the field from sections of the Saints faithful.

Those boos only got louder throughout the course of a second half which saw the hosts ship a further 26 points unanswered.

And though many had already seen enough to head for the exits before full-time, the final hooter brought another chorus of boos, with those left in the ground voicing their discontent at what they had just seen.

‘To say we wouldn’t address it would mean we don’t care’

It’s now five defeats in the last seven games for Saints, who fell out of the Super League play-off spots on points difference as a result of Sunday’s drubbing.

The defeat, which also saw a side donning the red vee nilled for the first time at home in a league game since 1980, and head coach Rowley pulled no punches in his own scathing assessment post-match, deeming it ’embarrassing’ before accusing players of ‘giving up’.

Rowley was not as strong however when asked whether the supporters’ booing would be addressed within the camp ahead of next weekend’s action, when his side are again at home against French opposition in the shape of Catalans Dragons.

The Saints boss said: “It’s a double-edged question.

“To say we wouldn’t address it would mean we don’t care.

“The way I’ll answer that… we clearly and obviously care deeply about representing the club the best way we can, and the badge and the supporters.”

In the 30 seasons of Super League to date, each year which has involved a play-off system has always seen Saints involved at the end of the campaign.

That record would appear to be under threat this term though, with Rowley’s side now sat seventh ahead of a run-in which includes clashes against Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards and Hull KR.

All five of those sides currently occupy a play-off spot, with local foes Leigh having leapfrogged Saints into sixth-place on Sunday afternoon.