Super League’s Magic Weekend has been and gone – but the fallout from it will last for quite a while! And the latest episode of the Love Rugby League podcast covers all the fallout and more.

From magical performances to utterly dreadful ones – and with a lot of controversy in between – Aaron and Matt are back to break down an historic weekend, but also look at what may lay next for Super League.

Here’s what we’ve got for you on this week’s show.

The big transfer exclusive this week relates to Kai O’Donnell. He’s chosen his next club in Super League for 2027 – but there is a catch..

The boys bring you all the latest news on the Super League TV deal – and how the landscape of the broadcast picture may be about to change significantly in 2027.

We’ll look back at Magic Weekend – was the event a success, or wasn’t it?

What on Earth is happening at Castleford Tigers? After another shambolic display, the boys get stuck into Ryan Carr’s side – and they don’t hold back.

Seven into six can’t go – so who makes the Super League play-offs? We’ll run the rule over all the contenders – with a major disagreement on who is going to make it!

Here’s how to watch and listen to this week’s show.

To watch the boys dissect the last seven days in the world of rugby league, simply click the video below.

If you prefer to listen, then: LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST