St Helens boss Paul Rowley pulled no punches in his scathing assessment of their ’embarrassing’ 46-0 home defeat to Toulouse Olympique, accusing some of his players of simply ‘giving up’.

Sunday afternoon’s humiliating loss to Super League new boys Toulouse saw Saints suffered their heaviest-ever defeat at the BrewDog Stadium.

20-0 down at the break and booed off by large sections of their support, the home fans made their feelings known even more throughout an utterly dire second half which saw Olympique notch a further 26 unanswered points.

And Rowley was abundantly clear in his assessment.

‘It stunk from start to finish… giving up is not acceptable, and there was definitely some of that going on’

The loss also produced Saints’ first home nilling in a league game since 1980, and accordingly, their first-ever in Super League.

Post-match, head coach Rowley said: “(It was) embarrassing.

“I said at half-time, we can talk about technical and tactical things all you want, but it’s between the ears that matters.

“Attitude is always the best place to start. It stunk from start to finish.”

Among the most injury-hit sides in Super League, Saints were without 15 first-teamers ahead of Sunday’s clash against French outfit Toulouse.

Young outside-back Owen Dagnall was then forced off midway through the second half with a knee injury which looked a serious one, picked up in the midst of being put into touch.

Saints’ injuries this week forced Rowley back into the loan market, with Jed Cartwright brought in from fellow Super League outfit Hull FC in a deal they hope to make permanent until the end of the campaign.

But none of the above were used as excuses by Rowley after an afternoon to forget, and the boss went as far as saying some of his players gave up during the heavy defeat.

He scathed: “I think with Owen now, that’s 16 first-team players (unavailable).

“There’s mitigation for the performance, but giving up is not acceptable, and there was definitely some of that going on, particularly towards the end.

“Some things are non-negotiable, and some things don’t take talent… effort doesn’t need talent.

“Fundamentally, in every facet, whether execution, attitude or effort, we were rubbish. There are exceptions, but it’s a group and a team sport.”