Super League expect to reveal in the coming weeks which clubs will head to Las Vegas in 2026: but Wigan and Warrington will not be part of a tender process.

The Warriors and the Wolves made the trip Stateside earlier this month as part of an historic four-game event with the NRL in Las Vegas.

Super League expects to return to Allegiant Stadium as part of the event again next year, with the NRL open to having the English game back in the mix in 2026.

And RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones has revealed that he will have sounded out all clubs by the end of this week about whether or not they wish to be a part of the event next year.

He said: “Some clubs have returned expressions, I’m just determining interest from others which I’ll do by the end of this week.

“The NRL are keen to make an efficient decision on 2026 – they’re doing the same piece of work this week with their clubs. The decision making process will be in the next few weeks rather than the next few months.”

However, Jones confirmed that Wigan and Warrington are not under consideration for Vegas in 2026 – they will likely take another of their fixtures on the road somewhere else.

There have been growing suggestions that the World Club Challenge could take place in Vegas next year as part of the event.

Jones insisted both Super League and the NRL have made a commitment to staging the game in 2026 no matter what – but he stopped short of suggesting it will be in Vegas.

When asked what the options were for the game next year, he said: “There’s two options. One is the Australians travel to the UK, and we’d be in week two or three of our season.

“That makes it slightly easier for our teams because they’re not having to be displaced. They’re in pre-season and just about to start their pre-season challenge.

“The other option is the UK team travels to Australia but I’m not sure there are any others.”

When asked if Vegas was an option for the game, Jones said: “The conversation I’ve had with the NRL around World Club Challenge, is that we both want to play it. There’s a commitment the game will be on. Will it be at Vegas? I don’t know the answer to that.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 English NRL talent offered to Super League clubs for 2026 in recruitment twist

👉🏻 St Helens recruitment update as prospect of new additions outlined

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils coach confirms injury blow as player sales latest delivered

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos’ spine crisis takes deeper turn as impact on performance outlined