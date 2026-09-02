Super League clubs have been offered the services of New Zealand Warriors centre Adam Pompey after he was granted permission to leave the club.

The 28-year-old’s name has emerged on the radar of multiple clubs in England, after they were contacted by Pompey’s management informing them of his availability.

His future in New Zealand appears incredibly uncertain, and after reports emerged claiming he had been given permission to speak to rival clubs, that has also filtered to England too.

Pompey offered to England

At least three Super League clubs have confirmed to Love Rugby League that they have been told of Pompey’s availability, though it is unclear at this stage whether any is prepared to make a move.

Pompey looks set to be a victim of a major reshuffle of the club’s backline going into 2027. One of their frontline stars, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, is already heading to Super League after agreeing a deal to join Wakefield Trinity.

But they have signed Brisbane’s Grant Anderson and Melbourne star Will Warbrick, which could leave players like Pompey facing an uncertain future and a limited amount of game-time.

He remains under contract at the Warriors going into 2027 but has been given the green light to explore his options elsewhere on both sides of the world.

Pompey has spent his entire career with the Warriors, but has been in and out of their side this year.

However, by virtue of featuring 25 times in the NRL for the club last year, he would be able to secure a visa should be wish to move to Super League in 2027. He has also featured 14 times in 2026.

Pompey’s possible options

There are a number of clubs still in the market for outside backs such as Pompey.

Huddersfield Giants are facing up to the prospect of having to replace Jacob Gagai, who has reportedly agreed a deal to sign for Warrington Wolves in 2027. York Knights are another club still in the hunt for a frontline three-quarter to add to their ranks with their increased budget.

There is even the prospect of the reigning champions, Hull KR, going into the market for a player who can feature in the three-quarter line given speculation over Joe Burgess’ future.

Burgess could leave the Robins at the end of this season, with Catalans Dragons mooted as a possible location for the England international.

Which would mean Pompey would likely not be short of options should be wish to pursue a move to England in 2027.